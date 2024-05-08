Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor is rumoured to be dating Shikhar Pahariya and are often snapped together offering prayers at Tirupati Temple. Speaking of which, a paparazzo page on Instagram shared a post that Janhvi wants to get married to Shikhar in Tirupati Temple. In the caption, they penned an old interview of the actress revealing her dream wedding, envisioning an intimate ceremony at Tirupati. The actress did not wait and immediately took to the comment section to shut down the rumours.

Janhvi Kapoor getting married to Shikhar Pahariya?

The paparazzo shared a throwback photo of Janhvi and Shikhar and wrote, "Want to get married in Tirupati wearing a gold saree." This didn't go down well with the actress and she simply replied, "Kuch bhi (Anything)". Janhvi's fans also came out in support of the actress and flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Ye logo ke mind bhi pdte hai ji..." Another wrote, "vhi toh yr kuch bi". Others reacted with a laughing face emoticon.

They have quoted Janhvi Kapoor's 2021 interview with Brides Today, where she was asked about how she envisioned her wedding. The interview was before Janhvi indirectly confirmed her relationship with Shikhar. During the interview, she shared her wish to get married in Tirupati. "It will be a very intimate affair. I know what I will be wearing—a gold, zari Kanjeevaram sari; and I’ll have lots of mogras in my hair. My husband is going to be in a lungi. And we will all eat food on a banana leaf after the wedding," she concluded.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

When Janhvi Kapoor accidentally confirmed her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya

Last year, Janhvi appeared at one of the popular talk shows with her sister Khushi Kapoor. the host quizzed Janhvi on having an "interesting path of love". He asked, "You were dating Shikhar, and then you dated someone else, and now you are dating Shikhar again. True or False?” Replying to him, the actress said, "We’ve heard the song Nadaan parinde ghar aaja; Shikhar used to sing that to me a lot, and I liked it.” She also revealed Shikhar is on her speed dial as well.

(A screengrab from the post | Image:Varinder Chawla)

Not just this, last month Janhvi was snapped wearing wearing a necklace that bore Shikhar's nickname - "Shiku".

