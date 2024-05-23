Janhvi Kapoor Recalls Having A Panic Attack After Watching A Tribute To Her Late Mother Sridevi

Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor has been vocal about the bond she shared with her late mother and actress Sridevi. The actor breathed her last in February 2018 in Dubai. Her elder daughter Janhvi is gearing up for the release of her film Mr and Mrs Mahi. During the promotion of the same, the actress spoke about her late mother and reminisced about a time when she saw a live tribute to her.

Janhvi Kapoor recalls getting emotional on seeing a tribute to her mother

In an interview with Mashable India, Janhvi Kapoor spoke about the time she had gone to promote her debut film Dhadak on a reality show. The actress’s debut movie Dhadak released in July 2018, months after her mother’s passing in February of the same year. She recalled promoting the film soon after Sridevi’s tragic passing and her team taking care that she was not reminded of her mother.

A file photo of Sridevi and Janhvi Kapoor | Image: Instagram

During the conversation, Janhvi shared, “I went on a dance show and it was right after the incident. I was promoting Dhadak and everything was very fresh. My team was taking care that I don’t get reminded of my mother.” She added that a reality show she was promoting the movie at did not inform the team about the tribute. She recalled, “This show didn’t tell us that they were going to give a tribute to mom. So they played an audio-visual of all my mother’s songs with an emotional voiceover, and these kids started dancing to pay homage.”

Janhvi Kapoor recalls running off the stage during the tribute

In the same conversation, the Bawaal actress mentioned not being able to sit through the entire tribute. She added, “It was beautiful, but I wasn’t ready. I couldn’t breathe anymore. I started howling and crying. I ran off the stage and went to my van. Had a proper panic attack. They obviously cut all that out and instead put up another clip of me clapping and smiling, and people were like, ‘Does she really not give a f***?’ But what happened was very different.”

A file photo of Sridevi and Janhvi Kapoor | Image: Instagram

Janhvi also recalled that she was surrounded by judgments from people who thought she was not reacting appropriately to the death of her mother because she would choose not to talk about it. The actress will be seen next in Mr and Mrs Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao. The film will release on May 31.