Janhvi Kapoor, who will be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in Mr & Mrs Mahi, recently acknowledged that while preparing for the film her body had reached its limit. At a promotional event, the 27-year-old actress revealed that she sustained multiple injuries during the production of the movie. Janhvi added she thought about quitting while filming.

Janhvi Kapoor talks about her injuries

As per Pinkvilla, speaking candidly about her rigorous two-year prep for Mr & Mrs Mahi, Janhvi praised director Sharan Sharma's commitment to authenticity in all aspects of the production. The actress underlined his dedication to accurately capturing cricket without using half-baked or VFX-style methods.

She said, “During Mili, I began training. It took two years. Our director works with utmost purity and honesty. He wanted me to become a complete cricketer. He didn't want any kind of cheating, like using VFX or incomplete work. He wanted me to succeed and be immersed in this world completely. I have suffered quite a few injuries too. Both my shoulders were dislocated.”

When Janhvi Kapoor felt like ‘giving up’

Janhvi recalled the moment in her training when she felt like quitting due to her body's "giving up." She said, “There were a lot of times when I felt I should just give up, that I couldn’t do it, my body was giving up, but I’d get a lot of courage from them. Every time I saw the director’s passion, understood his vision, I used to get angry, irritated, we used to fight a lot too, but today we are here, and I am feeling fulfilled looking at the work we put in as a team.”

Helmed by Sharan Sharma, Mr & Mrs Mahi also stars Rajesh Sharma, Kumud Mishra and Abhishek Banerjee in pivotal roles. The film is touted to be a cricket drama that will show Janhvi as a cricketer, who is a fan of former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni.