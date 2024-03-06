×

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 15:40 IST

Janhvi Kapoor's Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya Shares Romantic Photo From Paris On Actor's Birthday

Janhvi Kapoor has received a sweet birthday wish from her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya as she turned 27 today, March 6.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Janhvi Kapoor-Shikhar Pahariya
Janhvi Kapoor-Shikhar Pahariya | Image:IANS
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Janhvi Kapoor is celebrating her 27th birthday today, March 6, and to make the day more special, her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya has wished her with an unseen photo. Taking to his social media handle, he shared a photo from their Paris vacation and penned a simple yet sweet birthday note. 

(Janhvi with Shikhar | Image: Instagram)

Shikhar Pahariya wishes Janhvi Kapoor like this

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Shikhar shared a photo in which the couple twinning in black ensembles, holding each other in their arm and looking at the Eiffel Tower. The text on the photo read, "Happy Birthday," followed by a heart emoticon. This has come after the couple made their relationship official by attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities together.
 

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor-Shikhar Pahariya seeks blessings at Tirumala temple in Tirupati

On a special day, Janhvi offered prayers at Tirumala temple with her boyfriend Shikhar and friend Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry. Several photos and videos are going viral on the internet in which the Devara actress can be seen in a red lehenga set, while Shikhar dons mundu. She was also accompanied by Sridevi's niece Maheswari.

Talking about Janhvi and Shikhar's relationship, the couple dated each other while they were in school but before she made her debut in Bollywood, the duo called it quits. However, a few years ago, they rekindled their love and since then have been going strong. Reacting to this, during Janhvi's recent appearance on a talk show with sister Khushi Kapoor, the host asked her, “You have had an interesting path of love, you were dating Shikhar, and then you dated someone else and now you are dating Shikhar again. True or False?” Janhvi had an interesting answer to his question and replied, “Have you heard that song, ‘Nadaan Parindey Ghar Aaja’? Shikhar used to sing that to me a lot.”

Published March 6th, 2024 at 15:02 IST

