Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor recently revealed that her upcoming sports drama Mr and Mrs Mahi is a tribute to cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni. She said that his statement from a press event served as an inspiration for the film. Directed by Sharan Sharma of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl fame, the movie features Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao as the titular couple -- Mahendra, a former cricketer, and Mahima, who is a doctor.

Mr. & Mrs. Mahi is a tribute to Dhoni, says Janhvi

After Mahendra spots the cricketing talent in his wife in the film Mr and Mrs Mahi, he encourages her to chase her dream and becomes her coach. Talking about how Dhoni served as an inspiration for the film, she said, "He (Dhoni) gave an interview where he said, 'It's not about the result but about the process. If you do your process with honesty and hard work, the result will be seen at the end and even if you fail, it doesn't matter.' This film is made on that line by Mahendra Singh Dhoni. I hope we honour his philosophy."

Rajkummar Rao lauds MS Dhoni

Rajkummar Rao, who earlier collaborated with Janhvi Kapoor for the 2021 horror comedy Roohi, said he believes there is a lot to learn from Dhoni. "True sportsman spirit is visible in him a lot. He is humble and grounded, kind hearted, it shows in his aura.

Advertisement

He is such a big legend and the way he conducts himself, there is a lot to learn from him," the actor said, adding that the team wants to show the film to the cricketer and his wife, Sakshi. Produced by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi is scheduled for release in theatres on May 31.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)