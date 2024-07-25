sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 21:22 IST, July 25th 2024

Janhvi Kapoor Says She Has Delivered More Misses Than Hits At BO Because She Chose 'High-risk Films'

Janhvi Kapoor will be seen next in the thriller film Ullajh which is scheduled to release on August 2 and also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Janhvi Kapoor at Ambani Wedding
Janhvi Kapoor at Ambani Wedding | Image: @janhvikapoor/instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

21:22 IST, July 25th 2024