Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya have been going strong since they rekindled their love a few years ago. Often they are seen attending events and parties together, speaking of which, they recently made their relationship official by arriving together at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash. Also, they have been spotted visiting Tirumala Temple in Tirupati together in the past.

Now, on the occasion of Janjvi's 27th birthday, the actress with her boyfriend Shikhar and best friend Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, visited the Tirumala temple.

(Janhvi with Shikhar | Image: Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor-Shikhar Pahariya offer prayers at Tirupati temple

In one of the viral videos, the couple along with their friend Orry, is seen entering the temple premises in traditional ensembles. The Devara actress can be seen in a pink-red lehenga set, while Shikhar and Orry don mundu. They are accompanied by Sridevi's niece Maheswari.

In another viral video, Janhvi, Shikhar, and Orry are seen exiting the premises of the temple after offering prayers. Check out the video below:

#JanhviKapoor visited Tirumala for Darshan on the occasion of her Birthday#HBDJanhviKapoor pic.twitter.com/vlebGtxQqH — Suresh PRO (@SureshPRO_) March 6, 2024

Shikhar Pahariya's birthday wish for Janhvi Kapoor

A while ago, Shikhar dropped an adorable birthday wish in which he is holding his lady love in his arms as they enjoy the romantic atmosphere at the Eiffel Tower. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Shikhar shared a photo in which the couple twinning in black ensembles, holding each other in their arm and looking at the Eiffel Tower. The text on the photo read, "Happy Birthday," followed by a heart emoticon.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: ShikharPahariya/Instagram)

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Devara, co-starring Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan. Helmed by Koratala Siva, the action drama is slated to hit the theatres on October 10, coinciding with Dussehra. Other than this, she also has joined Ram Charan's RC16, helmed by Buchi Babu Sana and produced under the banner Mythri Movie Makers.