Vikas Bahl's recent horror movie titled Shaitaan is a huge success in theatres. Apart from Ajay Devgn, Jyothika and R Madhavan, Janki Bodiwala also played a prominent role in the movie. She stole the limelight in the film with her acting prowess and in a recent interview with DNA, the actress drew parallels between Vash and Shaitaan.

Janki Bodiwala file photo | Image: X

Janki Bodiwala on the difference between Vash and Shaitaan

During the interview, Janki Bodiwala talked about the brutal ending of Vash and the happy ending of Shaitaan. She said, "The ending that Vash gave was very different, Every film can’t make you happy in the end. You must feel something different. You should take something with you and not just take a smile at the end of the movie. The ending in Vash leaves you with a feeling that you don’t feel in every film. So it’s special for me."

Janki Bodiwala with Ajay Devgn | Image: X

Janki Bodiwala lauds Ajay Devgn

Janki Bodiwala revealed during the interview that Ajay Devgn made her feel comfortable on set and said, "In real we don’t hit anyone, but I was pretty nervous because even if I hit him by mistake, then what. But he is so sporty, like for real. I had to push him, I had to show that physical aggression and he had to bear it all. So he was like, hit me, it’s fine, it’s a part of your character. So when you get this kind of comfort then you get comfortable in your character also. So yeah, he actually made me comfortable."

Shaitaan, directed by Vikas Bahl, features Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyothika as the main leads. The horror thriller has captured the hearts of many audiences and is on its way to earning Rs 200 crore at the box office.