Jaya Bachchan Blames Internet For Anxiety Attack, Daughter Shweta Nanda Disagrees

Advertisement

Jaya Bachchan has been making regular appearances on her granddaughter's podcast series, What The Hell Navya. The podcast is currently in its second season. Among the many candid takes shared by the veteran actress on the show, in congruence with her daughter and granddaughter, Jaya shared her pointed reflections on the correlation between the age of the internet and anxiety.

Advertisement

Jaya Bachchan blames the internet for a rise in anxiety

In the latest episode of What The Hell Navya, Jaya Bachchan asserted that anxiety has been the most evident by-product of the unavoidable use of the internet. As per Jaya, being constantly exposed to hoards of information leaves one overstimulated particularly in areas of one's insecurities.

Advertisement

Advertisement



She said, "You don’t think you are stressed but you are. We hadn’t heard of an anxiety attack when we were kids. Let alone our childhood, we never heard it in our midlife also. Where does this come from? This comes because you are constantly being fed information. This comes from ‘how does this girl look? How is she getting her nails, makeup?’ Anxiety comes from this. Too much information." Shweta Bachchan however, appeared to disagree with this take. Shweta instead shared that though anxiety was ever-present, it has simply become more identifiable in today's day and age.

Jaya Bachchan weighs in on the AI debate



One of the most rampant topics of discussion off late, has been the rise of artificial intelligence - particularly with regards to the creative field of cinema, music and art. Jaya Bachchan shared how in her opinion, AI can never transcend the line of being human and is hence in that regard, a short-lived shelf life.



She said, "This is what technology does. Technology takes you up, but ultimately it cannot become a human. It will have a rippling effect and then people will say, ‘This is not good. Let’s go back to how things were.' "