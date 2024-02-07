Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 01:10 IST

Jaya Bachchan Breaks Silence On Trolls Targeting Her With Memes: I Provide Meals To…

Jaya Bachchan in a recent conversation with granddaughter Navya addressed the trolls targetting her with memes and the ones making fun of her.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Jaya Bachchan
Jaya Bachchan | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Navya Nanda's second season of What The Hell Navya premiered on her YouTube channel and featured a vodcast titled Who Makes The World Go Round. The episode showcased Navya, her mother Shweta Nanda, and her grandmother Jaya Bachchan engaging in candid conversations.

Jaya Bachchan enquiries about Navya’s future aspirations

Jaya inquired about Navya's aspirations which prompted a discussion on the concept of a side hustle. Navya explained that contemporary young individuals often pursue multiple endeavours alongside their primary job, akin to a 9-5 routine. Jaya, admitting to her own side hustle said, “I provide meals to people who make my memes.”

Navya talked about the memes being made on Jaya

During the show, Navya introduced the term "Jaya-ing," inspired by memes featuring her grandmother. Shweta humorously associated it with being "extra salty," to which Jaya responded, "It's not in a very complimentary way, but it's ok."

The conversation led to Jaya's view on becoming a pop culture phenomenon through memes. While she acknowledged the jest, she criticised the quality of the memes, stating, "They should do it properly." Navya suggested she teach them, but Jaya questioned, "Why should I teach them?"

More about Navya Nanda Naveli

Navya is the daughter of Abhishek Bachchan’s sister Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda who is the chairman and managing director of Escorts Limited. Nikhil is also the maternal grandson of actor-director Raj Kapoor and the paternal grandson of industrialist Har Prasad Nanda.

Nikhil and Shweta are parents to two kids - Navya and Agastya Nanda. Navya has made a mark with her entrepreneurial pursuits. In 2021, she launched Project Naveli, a venture aimed at combating gender inequality in the country. Agastya on the other hand recently made his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies.

Published February 1st, 2024 at 23:10 IST

