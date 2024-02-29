Advertisement

Jaya Bachchan has been making regular episodic appearances on Navya Nanda's podcast, What The Hell Navya? currently in its second season. The grandmother-granddaughter duo are joined by Shweta Bachchan Nanda. The latest promo for the episode five of the podcast, features Jaya hitting back at trolls in her signature unabashed style.

Jaya Bachchan has a clear message for trolls

The fifth episode of Navya Nanda's podcast is titled Society: Surviving the Shift. The episode will see Shweta, Jaya and Navya delve into how societal trends have shifted across the three generations. Among this, the conversation on memes, will see Jaya embody her candid persona, blasting trolls in the process.

Originally speaking in Hindi, a lose translation of what Bachchan is saying, reads, 'Even if you want to comment, comment positively. But no, you are just passing your verdicts.' To this, Navya, also speaking in Hindi, adds, 'The same people will not be able to say those things if we make them sit in front of you'. Jaya chimes on, saying, 'They won’t have the courage. If you are actually brave, comment on actual issues and show your faces.'

Jaya Bachchan is not a fan of memes



Prior to sharing her views on trolls, Jaya Bachchan also got candid about memes, stating how she simply does not find them funny. Her ire stood particularly directed at those brand of memes which drew their 'humour' from mimicking others. To this, Jaya said, 'These memes are bad impressions of people and done badly too'. Navya chimed in by saying how her mamu (maternal uncle) - that is, Abhishek Bachchan, sends the 'worst memes'.

Shweta Bachchan too joined the conversation by providing an intellectual take on the topic. She said, "There's a word, it's called schadenfreude, where you're happy for someone else's misfortune". Referring to the whole issue as an attitudinal problem, Jaya added, 'There is an emerging attitude. Thank god it didn't happen to us.' Navya Naveli Nanda's podcast can be streamed on her YouTube channel.