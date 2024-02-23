Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 11:35 IST

JD Majethia Says Ill-timed Release Led To Khichdi 2 Box Office Failure: We Took A Risk

Talking about Khichdi 2's box office performance, JD Majethia confessed that the collection of the movie was lower than the team expected.

Republic Entertainment Desk
JD Majethia on Khichdi 2
JD Majethia on Khichdi 2 | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan which is the sequel to the 2010 film Khichdi: The Movie, hit the big screens a week after Diwali 2023. Despite good reviews, the film's low-key run at the box office. In a recent interview, the film’s lead star JD Majethia opened up about the reason behind the movie’s failure. 

JD Majethia discusses Khichdi 2’s failure 

In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Majethia was asked about his recent release Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan. Talking about the film’s box office performance, the actor confessed that the collection of the movie was lower than the team expected. He blamed the wrong timing of the release, as Khichdi 2 made its theatrical debut around the finals of the cricket World Cup. 

 

He said, “It’s disheartening. The box office collection was below our expectations but it was not that bad. But there was a reason behind it as we released the film at a wrong time. When Khichdi released, it was diwali week and it’s first Sunday coincided with World Cup finals with India playing it. Unfortunately the attention was on other two events. Despite knowing it, we took a risk to release during that time. But I know for a fact that Khichdi franchise has a huge fan base, and no matter what, audience will see it whether it releases in theatre or on OTT. But yes, that Sunday went hard on us.”

The evolution of the Khichdi franchise

Khichdi, a TV series that first premiered on Star Plus in 2002, has become a cultural phenomenon in India. Its success led to the creation of Instant Khichdi in 2005 and a new series in 2018, showcasing the hilarious escapades of the Parekh family, a lovable Gujarati family residing in an old mansion.

 

The franchise has evolved over the years, encompassing a popular TV series, two movies, and an enduring legacy of laughter. In 2010, the movie Khichdi: The Movie delighted fans with its quirky humour and featured the original cast.

 

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 11:35 IST

