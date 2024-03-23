×

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 13:44 IST

Jitendra Kumar Shares How He Fell In Love With A Girl For The 'Weirdest' Reason

Jitendra Kumar is currently gearing up for the new seasons of his popular shows Kota Factory and Panchayat.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Jitendra Kumar
Jitendra Kumar | Image:Jitendra Kumar/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Jitendra Kumar, who is famously known as Jeetu Bhaiya, recently recalled the time when he fell in love with a girl for the strangest of reasons. Jitendra, who hails from Rajasthan recalled being the class topper and how he fell for a girl who got scolded by the teacher.

When Jitendra fell in love

In an interview with YouTuber Raj Shamani, the Jaadugar actor spoke about small-town romances and claimed how they often find root in weird situations.

Recalling his own experience, he said, "The teacher scolded her badly, so she got upset. I felt the teacher should not have scolded her so much. I was a topper then, so I thought if it was me, the teacher would not have scolded me."

He added, "I thought iski kitni bezzati ho gayi class mein and woh ek-do din baad crush bangaya and mujhe pyaar hogaya. That crush lasted for a long time and I couldn’t look at her any other way. I felt that she is the love of my life!"

Jitendra justifies his 'weird situation' remark

The Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan actor explained that these strange reasons to develop a crush on someone mostly happen at places where there are few co-ed schools. He said, "If you are restricted from the beginning, and are told that boys and girls will be in different schools or sections, then you will always find such reasons to fall in love.”

He recalled another instance from his life where a friend of his from IIT Kharagpur was still in love with this girl whose laptop got stolen on a train.

He said, "There was a train from Jaipur to Kolkata, which we would board for IIT Kharagpur. Ten or twelve of us were there, including this girl. She’d just got a new laptop after our Diwali break. All of us were happy for her, but then in the morning, we saw her crying because her laptop had been stolen."

He added, "Woh roh rahi thi aur bas, aaj tak pyaar hai use, woh move on nahi kar paya."

Jitendra Kumar will be soon seen in the new season of shows Panchayat and Kota Factory, which are set to premiere on Prime Video and Netflix, respectively.

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 13:43 IST

