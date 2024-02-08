Advertisement

John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh starrer film titled Vedaa is all set to hit the big screens. On Wednesday, John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh dropped the first look posters of Vedaa on their official social media handle. In the posters, the face of the actors are not visible. However, they can be seen brandishing guns in the posters.

John Abraham, Sharvari announce new film Vedaa

John Abraham recently took to his social media handle to announce his new film Vedaa. Sharing a poster, he wrote, “Get ready to unleash the action.” Sharvari Wagh also shared the posters from Vedaa and wrote, “She needed a savior. She got a weapon.” Both John and Sharvari looked fierce in the first look posters, hinting at a thriller drama. In the poster, both the actors appear bruised and bloody. Meanwhile, Vedaa will hit the theatres on July 12. For the unversed, Vedaa is written by Aseem Arora.

Makers promise a thrilling experience in Vedaa

The makers have said that the film promises a “thrilling experience filled with high-octane sequences and gripping action.” Six years since their successful collaboration on Batla House, Nikkhil Advani and John Abraham reunite to bring forth yet another compelling story. Expressing excitement, Director Nikkhil Advani says, “Vedaa is not just a film. It’s inspired from real events and is a reflection of our society and pushes the boundaries of reality. Working with John, Sharvari and Abhishek Banerjee has been an incredible experience and I’m glad to finally announce the release date and fingers crossed the audiences gets moved the way we all did when we first heard the story of Vedaa.”

