Updated February 16th, 2024 at 20:01 IST

Johny Lever Recalls Dealing With An Alcoholic Father, Attempting Suicide At 13 In Dharavi

Johny Lever has established himself as a veteran comic actor in Bollywood with his own brand of humour. However, things were not always as jovial for him.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Johny Lever
Johny Lever | Image:Johny Lever/Facebook
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Johny Lever will soon be coming up on having completed five decades as an entertainer and an actor. Having held keynote roles in each film as he shouldered their comic value, Lever has established himself as one of the most well-known names in the comedy genre. That being said, the actor's rise to the top commenced with growing-up years riddled with poverty, suicidal thoughts and unsurety.

Johny Lever recounts his time growing up in Dharavi


In a podcast episode for Beer Biceps, guest Johny Lever revealed how having grown up in Dharavi under the shadow of an alcoholic father, he held complete responsibility of his three younger sisters. Lever recalled his struggle with poverty elaborating how as his father would constantly drink, being the breadwinner he knew he could only eat if he worked. The actor also shared how at the age of 13, he had strongly considered committing suicide - what prevented him from going through with it was the fact that he still had his siblings to take care of. 

Lever's conversation was captured in Hindi. A translation of his response read, 'I faced challenges in childhood. I had to look after my family. There would be food only if I worked. My daddy would drink and he wouldn’t know what he was doing. He used to indulge in rowdyism. So many times I had thrown away his weapons.'

Johny Lever was only 7 years old when he witnessed murder for the first time


Johny Lever further revealed how he was a mere child when he happened to chance across a victim of murder. The actor ceased to elaborate on the jarring memory further. 

Originally having spoken in Hindi, Lever shared, 'When I was going to school in Class 3. I was 7 years old. Someone had murdered and thrown someone. It doesn’t feel good to speak about these things but I have seen all this.' The actor will next be seen in the Akshay Kumar led Welcome to the Jungle, slated to release this year. 

Published February 16th, 2024 at 20:01 IST

