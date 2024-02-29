Advertisement

Akshay Kumar's expansive filmography currently stands dotted with a plethora of projects. Foremost among them, are Welcome to the Jungle and Jolly LLB 3. Incidentally, both films will feature the actor collaborating with Arshad Warsi.

Jolly LLB 3 will go on floors in May



The Jolly LLB franchise has carved a unique space for itself ever since its inception in 2013. While Arshad Warsi had led the franchise's first installment, Akshay Kumar took on the baton for the 2017 sequel. A Jolly LLB 3 is now on the way, all set to begin filming in May, as per a Pinkvilla report. The source quoted in the report, shedding light on the film's premise, shared, "The entire drama aside, both the Jolly’s will have comical confrontations in the film, which is in sync with the kind of command they have over comedy."

The source further added, "Both Akshay and Arshad have allotted their dates for Jolly LLB 3 from May and are excited to embark on this journey together. Stay true to the franchise, it’s a situational comedy set against the backdrop of the Indian Judiciary System. It’s essentially a fight between the two Jolly’s – Akshay & Arshad – with Saurabh Shukla as the judge. The makers have zeroed in on a very relevant case, which is bigger and a lot more complicated than the earlier two Jolly LLB films. The film will essentially be shot in Mumbai and at real locations in Rajasthan,"

Welcome To Jungle is underway in full swing



Prior to commencing filming for Jolly LLB 3, Akshay Kumar will be wrapping up Welcome to the Jungle, which features a star-sprangled expansive cast - including Arshad Warsi. The film, as per the same report, is about to commence a 45-day long schedule.

The source revealed, "While a schedule of Welcome To The Jungle is wrapped up, the team reunites for the second stint from March 9. A big set is being put up in Mumbai where the entire ensemble of Welcome To The Jungle comes together. It’s a major schedule of 45 days, and by April end, the Welcome 3 team would be done shooting for about 60 days."