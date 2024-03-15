Updated March 15th, 2024 at 18:46 IST
Joram Director Devashish Makhija Goes Bankrupt After Failure Of Manoj Bajpayee Film: I’m Begging...
Joram director Devashish Makhija says the failure of the film has left him bankrupt and he doesn't even have the money to pay rent or buy a bicycle.
Devashish Makhija recently directed Manoj Bajpayee starrer Joram. The filmmaker has candidly discussed his ongoing financial struggles despite his extensive involvement in the film industry spanning over two decades. Makhija, whose career has seen its share of highs and lows, revealed his current dire financial situation and blamed it on the commercial failure of Joram.
What did Devashish Makhija say about his financial struggles?
In an interview with Pranav Chokhani, Makhija disclosed the hardships he faces, including difficulty in paying rent and the inability to afford even basic necessities like a bicycle. He talked about the lack of financial success throughout his career, with approximately 20 unproduced scripts gathering dust due to a lack of interest from potential investors.
Makhija further acknowledged the importance of striking a balance between artistic integrity and commercial viability and called it a realisation that came later in his career but has since proven to be a crucial lesson. He added, “I am over 40 years old, and I cannot even afford to buy a bicycle.”
What struggles is Devashish Makhija facing?
He added, “I have not made money off any of my films. I struggle to pay rent. Because Joram didn’t make any of its money back, I am bankrupt. I haven’t paid rent in the last five months. I’m begging my landlord to not evict me from my house. That is the price you have to pay if you want to prioritise your art.”
Recalling his filmmaking journey, Makhija expressed regret over the financial challenges inherent in the craft and cited the modest budget of his debut feature film, Ajji, which failed to recoup its production costs despite critical acclaim. The disappointment of Joram's underperformance further made his financial woes worse and left him struggling with overdue rent payments.
While Joram garnered attention at international film festivals and secured distribution on digital platforms, its absence from mainstream streaming services became a massive battle for this independent filmmaker in the current competitive market.
