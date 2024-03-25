Advertisement

Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan will be seen in the upcoming film War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji. The action movie is part of YRF's spyverse and after the pre-viz stages of the movie has been complete, the movie has gone on the floors. Hrithik, a few days back, was snapped on the sets in Mumbai and is all set to reprise his role as agent Kabir. Meanwhile, rumours have been rife that JR NTRs' body double has been employed by the makers to shoot some of the sequences. However, the hearsay may not be true.

No dupe for Jr NTR in War 2

War 2 will be heavy on action. There have been rumours that makers have been shooting with Jr NTR's body double for some scenes. However, a report in 123 Telugu has dismissed hearsay claiming that the RRR star will be shooting all sequences himself.

File photo of Jr NTR | Image: Jr NTR/X

The report stated that Jr NTR is not going to allow any duplicate for the film. He will be seen in an action-packed avatar and has informed the makers that he will not use a body double. Jr NTR is an action hero and has done so many stunts on his own in films like Devara and RRR. So, the news of him using a dupe for the action scenes in War 2 is a fake rumour, affirmed his team according to the website.

Jr NTR busy with Devara shoot

Meanwhile, Jr NTR has immersed himself completely in Devara shoot. The movie also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. The unit has set up shop in Goa and major sequences, including a dance number will be reportedly shot during this time.

Jr NTR on Devara set | Image: Devara Movie/X

The pan-India film will release later this year in October. The 2-part saga is directed by Koratala Siva.