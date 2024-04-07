×

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 21:44 IST

Jubilee Actor Aparshakti Khurana On Being Stereotyped: I Wasn't Trying Too Hard...

Aparshakti Khurana was last seen in Vikramaditya Motwane's acclaimed period drama, Jubilee. The actor recently opened up about breaking the mould as an actor.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Aparshakti Khurana
Aparshakti Khurana | Image:aparshakti_khurana/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Aparshkati Khurana has carved out a niche for himself, largely aligning his body of work with the world of comedy and slapstick humour. The actor however, now wants to expand beyond these confines. His next film Berlin, is presumably a step in the right direction.

Aparshakti Khurana does not want to be stereotyped


Aparshkati Khurana, in a recent interview with PTI, opened up about wanting to break the mould he has set for himself with his body of work thus far. While the actor has no qualms playing to his strengths, he shared how he has become more actively geared to experiment with his on-screen personas. 

He said, "As an actor, it's important to do films which are different from how you perceive them. The first eight-nine films of my career were back-to-back comedies. People had a goofball kind of positioning for me in their head. I wasn't trying too hard to break that positioning or trying too hard to prove a point. I don't want to get stereotyped as an actor who only does comedy or can only do serious parts. Hence, something like Berlin, which is absolutely opposite to my overall on screen and off-screen persona".

Aparshakti Khurana learned sign language for Berlin


Berlin will feature Aparshakti in the role of a a sign language expert named Pushkin. The Atul Sabharwal directorial has already premiered at the first edition of the Red Lorry Film Festival and has been presented as a mystery spy thriller, set in the 90s. The interview also saw the actor shed some light on the intensive prep involved, in getting into the skin of Pushkin. 

He said, "It was a very alien world, but it was so beautiful. There's so much to be communicated through the eyes and in sign language, it becomes even more important. The beauty of this language is that it has a more organic approach towards life". Separately, the actor will be seen in the Shraddha Kapoor led Stree 2, currently underway.

Published April 7th, 2024 at 21:44 IST

