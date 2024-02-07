English
February 4th, 2024

Juhi Chawla Reveals A Secret About Her Husband Jay Mehta From Before They Got Married

Juhi Chawla who has worked in more than 70 films, made a major revelation about her husband Jay Mehta. She talked about a habit of her husband before marriage.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla recently shared surprising details about her nearly three-decade-long marriage to industrialist Jay Mehta. The Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani actress graced her presence at a special episode on a celebrity dance reality show. Juhi Chawla shared a beautiful memory, revealing how she used to exchange letters and cards with her husband before tying the knot.

Jay Mehta used to write letters to Juhi Chawla before their wedding

Before tying the knot with Jay Mehta, Juhi Chawla reminisced about the days when they exchanged handwritten love letters and cards. She fondly recalled, "Before marriage, he used to write letters to me every day. But all of that stopped after marriage (laughs). Those days, we used to send letters and cards to each other which has now turned into emails and WhatsApp messages."

 

 

Sharing a glimpse into the romantic gestures that defined their courtship, Juhi revealed, "Jay and I met at a dinner, and then he started hovering around me. Once, on my birthday, he sent me a truck full of red roses. And I took a year to say 'yes' to him." The actress's narrative painted a picture of love that blossomed patiently, culminating in a beautiful journey of togetherness.

Juhi's reaction to the special act performed for her

During the special episode, dancer Adrija Sinha, accompanied by choreographer Akash Thapa, mesmerized the audience with their unique interpretation of the song Ae Mere Humsafar. Their performance eloquently portrayed the beautiful bond between a pen and paper, capturing the essence of expression through dance.

Juhi Chawla, thoroughly impressed by the act, expressed her delight, stating, "I am so happy today because once again your performance was outstanding. Both of you are such good dancers. Your synchronization, your movements, dancing on a slope... I am sure it's not easy, and coordinating together on top of that was very, very good. Superb."

The special episode of Jashn Juhi Ka showcasing Juhi Chawla's celebrated career airs on Sony, offering viewers a delightful blend of nostalgia and contemporary talent.

February 4th, 2024

