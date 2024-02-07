Advertisement

Actress Juhi Chawla recently took a trip to her memory lane and reflected on the fun-filled days of shooting the romantic action comedy Ishq (1997). Recounting amusing anecdotes, she shared how co-stars Ajay Devgn and Aamir Khan enjoyed playing pranks on the movie's sets.

The film was directed by Indra Kumar and featured Juhi, Kajol, Ajay, and Aamir in important roles. Despite their seemingly straight-faced and innocent demeanour, Ajay and Aamir were the masterminds behind the continuous pranks.

What did Aamir and Ajay do?

Juhi elaborated on the mischievous moments and said on a reality show, "While shooting for Ishq, Ajay and Aamir would slyly engage in pranks, often targeting a new assistant director. Whenever the assistant director approached to give the clap for a shot, Ajay and Aamir would playfully poke him, causing the clapboard to shake."

This seemingly harmless act led to the assistant director frequently facing the brunt of scoldings from director Indra Kumar. Not stopping at mere pokes, the mischievous duo would occasionally erase markings for the shots. Each time, the unsuspecting assistant director bore the brunt of scolding, completely oblivious to the fact that Aamir and Ajay were the architects of the mischief.

Juhi recently heaped praise on Raveena Tandon

Moving on to recent events, Raveena Tandon's glamorous portrayal in the web series Karmma Calling caught Juhi Chawla's attention. Juhi praised Raveena's stunning performance on her social media and expressed admiration for the powerful presence Raveena exuded on screen. Raveena responded in a playful Andaz Apna Apna style while expressing her gratitude to Juhi.

The friendship continued on Instagram where Juhi shared the interaction. Bhagyashree joined the conversation and echoed Juhi's sentiments about Raveena's captivating presence in the series. She wholeheartedly agreed with Juhi's praise and emphasised Raveena's ravishing appeal.

Juhi Chawla will be next seen in psychological thriller Ego opposite Arshad Warsi.