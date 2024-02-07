Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 23:53 IST

Juhi Chawla Reveals Aamir-Ajay Were The OG Pranksters On Sets Of Ishq: Whenever AD Approached...

Juhi Chawla recently appeared on a dance reality show where she revealed how Ajay Devgn and Aamir Khan used to play pranks on the sets of their 1997 film Ishq.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Aamir and Juhi in Ishq
Aamir and Juhi in Ishq | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Actress Juhi Chawla recently took a trip to her memory lane and reflected on the fun-filled days of shooting the romantic action comedy Ishq (1997). Recounting amusing anecdotes, she shared how co-stars Ajay Devgn and Aamir Khan enjoyed playing pranks on the movie's sets.

The film was directed by Indra Kumar and featured Juhi, Kajol, Ajay, and Aamir in important roles. Despite their seemingly straight-faced and innocent demeanour, Ajay and Aamir were the masterminds behind the continuous pranks.

Advertisement

 

 

What did Aamir and Ajay do?

Juhi elaborated on the mischievous moments and said on a reality show, "While shooting for Ishq, Ajay and Aamir would slyly engage in pranks, often targeting a new assistant director. Whenever the assistant director approached to give the clap for a shot, Ajay and Aamir would playfully poke him, causing the clapboard to shake."

Advertisement

This seemingly harmless act led to the assistant director frequently facing the brunt of scoldings from director Indra Kumar. Not stopping at mere pokes, the mischievous duo would occasionally erase markings for the shots. Each time, the unsuspecting assistant director bore the brunt of scolding, completely oblivious to the fact that Aamir and Ajay were the architects of the mischief.

 

 

Juhi recently heaped praise on Raveena Tandon

Moving on to recent events, Raveena Tandon's glamorous portrayal in the web series Karmma Calling caught Juhi Chawla's attention. Juhi praised Raveena's stunning performance on her social media and expressed admiration for the powerful presence Raveena exuded on screen. Raveena responded in a playful Andaz Apna Apna style while expressing her gratitude to Juhi.

The friendship continued on Instagram where Juhi shared the interaction. Bhagyashree joined the conversation and echoed Juhi's sentiments about Raveena's captivating presence in the series. She wholeheartedly agreed with Juhi's praise and emphasised Raveena's ravishing appeal.

Advertisement

 

 

Juhi Chawla will be next seen in psychological thriller Ego opposite Arshad Warsi.

Advertisement

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 23:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

9 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

10 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

10 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

10 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

10 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

13 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

16 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

16 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

16 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

16 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

19 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

19 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

19 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. HDFC Bank accepts $750 million in bids for dollar bond offerings

    Business News29 minutes ago

  2. Disney, Fox, Warner Bros Discovery to launch joint sports platform

    Business News36 minutes ago

  3. Sebastian Pinera, Former President of Chile, Dies in Helicopter Crash

    World38 minutes ago

  4. Gina Carano Sues Disney, Lucasfilm Over The Mandalorian Firing

    Entertainment38 minutes ago

  5. Kuwait Boat Enters Gateway of India: Mumbai Police Launches Probe

    India News43 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement