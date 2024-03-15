×

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 18:54 IST

Junaid Khan To Romance Khushi Kapoor Onscreen After Sai Pallavi? Aamir Khan's Son Bags Another Film

Junaid Khan is all set to make his debut with Aditya Chopra's Maharaja this year. He has a long list of projects lined up for him, even ahead of his debut.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Junaid Khan, Khushi Kapoor
Junaid Khan, Khushi Kapoor | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Junaid Khan currently holds a plethora of projects in his kitty. The soon to debut star will be kickstarting his career in front of the camera with OTT release Maharaja, slated to release this year. Ahead of the same, reports have now come forth suggesting the addition of one more sought-after title in Khan's yet to commence filmography, opposite another budding actress.

Junaid Khan to team up with Khushi Kapoor?


As per a recent 123Telugu report, Junaid Khan has bagged yet another project even before marking his acting debut. The actor has reportedly landed the lead role opposite The Archies debutante, Khushi Kapoor. The project in question, is the official Hindi remake of Tamil film Love Today. The supporting cast and primary technical crew of the film is yet to be announced.

Separately, Love Today originally starred Pradeep Ranganathan and Ivana. Additionally, the 2022 release was also helmed by the former. Reportedly produced on a humble budget of ₹5 crores, the film, as per a Sacnilk report, went onto mint ₹66.57 crores domestically and ₹83.55 crores worldwide. The film also stars Akshaya Udayakumar, Raveena Ravi and Prathana Nathan among others. The film can be streamed on Netflix.

Junaid Khan has a long lineup of projects ahead of him


Junaid will be marking his acting debut with direct to OTT film, Maharaja. Produced and presented by Aditya Chopra, Maharaja will mark Junaid's first time in front of the camera. This will be followed up by Anupam Kher's Vijay 69 after which Junaid also has Vaani Kapoor's Mandala Murders lined up for him.

Additionally, Junaid was just spotted filming for Aamir Khan Production's Ek Din in Japan. The film will notably mark Sai Pallavi's Bollywood debut. The duo were photographed attending the Sapporo Snow Festival during their time in Japan, pictures from which also made their way on to the internet. 

Published March 15th, 2024 at 18:54 IST

