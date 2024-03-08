×

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 22:14 IST

Junaid Khan Wraps Up 50-Day Schedule Of His Untitled Film With Sai Pallavi In Japan, Videos Go Viral

The videos from untitled film's wrap up party are going viral on the internet in which Sai Pallavi can be seen dancing her heart out.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Junaid Khan
Junaid Khan (L), Sai Pallavi (R) | Image:Instagram
Junaid Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, has wrapped up the 50-day Japan schedule for his yet-to-be-titled upcoming film. The videos from the wrap up party are going viral on the internet in which Sai Pallavi can be seen dancing to hit tracks with the team. In the film, Sai Pallavi stars opposite Khan in the film.

The film's crew had earlier concluded the shooting in Mumbai.

Sai Pallavi celebrates the 50-day-long wrap in Japan

In the viral video, Sai Pallavi, dressed in blue co-ord sets can be seen dancing to Hindi tracks while her team members cheer in the background. In another video, the whole team is dancing to the iconic hit track Chaiyya Chaiyya.

According to a source close to the film told IANS, "Junaid Khan is returning from Japan after completing a 50-day schedule for his upcoming film being made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. After shooting for a month-and-a-half in Sapporo, Junaid has finally wrapped up the schedule."

In February, actress Sai Pallavi was spotted with Junaid on the sets of the movie. The viral picture featured the duo shooting in Sapporo during the snow festival.

What do we know about the untitled film?

The cast and crew, while shooting in Japan, faced an unexpected challenge owing to the heavy snowfall halting the shooting. However,  the production team overcame the situation smoothly. A source close to the production shared "The initial day of shooting in Japan saw unexpected Snowfall on Day One. This didn't stop the team; they showed incredible resilience and determination, keeping the project on track."

The source added that after that incident, the crew invested extended hours, putting in 12 to 14 hours a day to meet the deadline. Junaid and the whole team showcased unwavering dedication to capture the authentic and breathtaking beauty of Sapporo in every frame.

Published March 8th, 2024 at 22:14 IST

