Jyotika said she is thrilled to have made a comeback to Hindi cinema after over two decades with Shaitaan. The South star made her acting debut with the 1998 Hindi film, Doli Saja Ke Rakhna, and went on to become one of the most loved female actors in Tamil cinema. Some of her notable performances include Chandramukhi, Raatchashi, Kushi, 36 Vayathinile, and Kaathal - The Core among others. Talking about her working experience with Ajay Devgn in Shaitaan, the actress hailed him as the “real stalwart of cinema.”

Jyotika compares working in South cinema with Bollywood

As per PTI, Jyotika said she was waiting for a ''special'' opportunity to do a movie in Hindi-language. ''I am doing this film after 25 years. I got very busy in South.... (I) was waiting for something very special. I think at this stage of your career, you want to do different work. This was very challenging,'' she said. Jyotika praised co-star Devgn as someone who is ''very giving''.

''I have worked with many actors in my career, almost all the actors down south. My last film was with Mammootty (Kaathal) and now Ajay. When I do my film in South, no one gives space in the poster. It's been a pleasure to watch Mammootty sir and Ajay. These are the real stalwarts of cinema,'' the actor told reporters here at the trailer launch of Shaitaan. The film features R Madhavan as the antagonist and Jyotika as Devgn's wife. Actor Janki Bodiwala, who starred in the Gujarati film, Vash, also features in the remake.

More about Shaitaan

Shaitaan is an adaptation of the 2023 Gujarati horror film Vash, which was written and directed by Krishnadev Yagnik. The remake is a supernatural thriller, which is directed by Vikas Bahl.

It is described as a gripping tale that will take viewers on a sinister journey with elements of black magic.

