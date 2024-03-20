×

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 22:20 IST

Jyotika Pens Gratitude Note After Shaitaan Grosses Rs 150 Crore, Shares BTS Video

Jyotika only recently marked her Hindi acting debut with Shaitaan. The actress recently reflected on what made this film different from other projects.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Jyothika
Jyothika | Image:jyotika/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Though Jyotika has marked her Bollywood comeback after a significantly long wait of 24 years, she appears to have made quite the impression, considering Shaitaan's stellar numbers. The actress took to her Instagram handle to capture her journey filming for the Vikas Bahl directorial.

Jyotika is all heart for Shaitaan


For the unversed, Shaitaan saw Jyotika take on the role of Jyoti, wife to Ajay Devgn's Kabir Rishi. The actress played a fierce mother who was willing to go to any lengths to protect her children from Vanraj's (played by R Madhavan) twisted gaze. The actress recently shared a video montage to her social media handles, capturing all the behind-the-scenes fun, team Shaitaan had in between filming. One of the photos, notably show Ajay Devgn posing with Suriya, who was presumably on set for a while to support Jyothika. 

The caption to the post read, "Some films r just destinations! But shaitaan was a journey…..A journey of hapiness, memories , creativity, talent and friends for a lifetime. Thank u Devgn films, panorama studios and jio studios for making me part of this fulfilling journey. Congrats to the whole team." Jyothika will next be seen in films Sri and Dabba Cartel.

A look at Shaitaan's box office report


Shaitaan, directed by Vikas Bahl and the official Hindi remake of 2023 Gujarati film Vash, has reportedly been mounted on a budget of ₹65 crores. Within just two weeks since its release, the film crossed the ₹100 crore mark at the box office - only the third Bollywood film since Hrithik Roshan's January release, Fighter, and Yami Gautam's Article 370 to achieve this feat thus far in 2024.

As per a Sacnilk report, the film's domestic collections currently stand at ₹109.05 crores. The same report pegs its worldwide collections at ₹153.60 crores. Shaitaan, a fresh and contemporary take on the age old theme black magic, is still running in theatres. 

Published March 20th, 2024 at 22:20 IST

