Updated February 8th, 2024 at 20:10 IST

Kaagaz 2: Anupam Kher Promises To Ensure Satish Kaushik's Last Film Reaches The World

Satish Kaushik died of a heart attack last year at the age of 66. Kaagaz 2 will be one of his films that will release posthumously.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher | Image:Satish Kaushik/Instagram
Anupam Kher, who announced the trailer update of the film Kaagaz 2, shared an emotional note on his Instagram handle as this film marks one of the last works of his dear friend and late actor Satish Kaushik. Kaagaz 2, which is the sequel to Satish Kaushik's 2021 film Kaagaz is all set to release on March 1. The trailer for the film is slated to release on February 9.

Anupam Kher pens emotional note for dear friend Satish Kaushik

As Satish Kaushik's Kaagaz 2 will release posthumously, veteran star Anupam Kher who is also part of the film took to his Instagram handle to share a poster of the film, announcing the film's trailer will be out on Friday. Along with the poster, the actor wrote, "Dearest #SATISHKAUSHIK! The trailer of your passion project and unfortunately the last project #Kaagaz2 is releasing tomorrow! I know how hard you worked to create this film. But we all will make sure that the brilliance of this film reaches the world! Love you always!"

He added, “As law-abiding citizens, let us follow what is written on official Kaagaz. A film based on true instances and in loving memory of dear Satish Kaushik ji, releasing in cinemas on 1st March!"

What do we know about Kaagaz 2?

Kaagaz 2 is directed by VK Prakash. The film's shoot was completed in January 2023, just months before Satish Kaushik's untimely death. The film reportedly highlights the struggles of a common man whose right to life is infringed upon by protests and rallies.

Apart from Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik, the film also stars actors Darshan Kumar, Neena Gupta and Smriti Kalra in the lead roles. The prequel to the film starred Pankaj Tripathi in the lead role. The 2021 film was directed by Satish Kaushik himself and he was also part of the film as Pankaj's lawyer. 

Satish Kaushik will also be seen in Kangana Ranaut starrer Emergency. The film is set to hit the screens on June 14 after multiple delays.
 

Published February 8th, 2024 at 20:03 IST

