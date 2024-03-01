Advertisement

Kaagaz 2 starring Satish Kaushik, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher and Darshan Kumaar, released in theatres on March 1. The film is directed by VK Prakash. Satish Kaushik, the legendary actor and filmmaker who entertained us with numerous blockbusters, died last year. Kaagaz 2, the spiritual successor to Kaagaz from 2021, is one of the multi-talented personality's final appearances. On the whole, Kaagaz 2 is a tribute to Satish Kaushik with Anupam Kher’s superb act. Let's check out the Kaagaz 2 first reviews by netizens.

Kaagaz 2 early reviews

Kaagaz 2 continues the franchise's tradition of shedding light on a story about an ordinary man and the challenges he faces from society and the legal system. This time, while keeping the legal drama and a social issue in focus, director V.K. Prakash attempted to weave a subplot involving relationships, interpersonal feuds, and dysfunctional family drama. Kaagaz 2 stars Satish Kaushik, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher and Darshan Kumaar and has been receiving mixed responses by moviegoers. Let us check out how netizens and film critics feel about the storyline of Kaagaz 2 in their first impression.

Trade analyst Sumit Kadel gave his first Kaagaz 2 review and wrote, "Don't miss Satish Kaushik's ji powerful final act in 'Kaagaz 2'! This poignant film delves into themes of justice, societal disruption, and the human spirit. With a stellar cast including Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta, it's a tribute to a beloved artist and a legacy project close to Kaushik's heart."

Another social media user wrote, "Hearing good things about Late #SatishKaushik’s last film #Kaagaz2 which has released today. Just like the first part, this one too is a brave film that highlights common man’s issues. Particularly impressive is his climax monologue. You can’t help but get teary eyed there. Do give it a watch."

Another user wrote, "#Kaagaz2Review: #Kaagaz2 is like a mirage in the desert that promises substance, but delivers emptiness; #SatishKaushik deserved a better farewell than this."

What is the plotline of Kaagaz 2?

Human rights violations are bound to strike a chord with anyone who has ever experienced social injustice. Kaagaz 2 Story: A middle-class father loses his only daughter in a tragic incident while they are caught in the middle of a political rally. The film has released in theatres and garnering attention from the moviegoers.