Kaho Na Pyaar Hai At 25: Viral Video Shows Kareena Kapoor Shooting For Hrithik Roshan Film Before Ameesha Patel Replaced Her
Kaho Na Pyaar Hai Turns 25: The Hrithik Roshan-Ameesha Patel starrer has clocked 25 years of release. However, Kareena Kapoor was to make her debut in the film.
Kaho Na Pyaar Hai Turns 25: Ameesha Patel made her Bollywood debut with Rakesh Roshan's directorial which also featured his son Hrithik Roshan. However, the film was initially offered to Kareena Kapoor, who made her debut with Refugee, which was released in the same year. As the film clocks 25 years of release on January 14, a viral video shows Kareena on the set of the film with the actor and director.
Kareena Kapoor shooting for Kaho Na Pyaar Hai in viral video
On January 14, a video of Kareena Kapoor shooting on the beachside for Kaho Na Pyaar Hai went viral. While it is well-known that the actress was supposed to make her debut with the film, the video remains less viewed. As per reports, the actress was ousted from the film by the filmmaker.
In an interview, Rakesh Roshan confirmed that it was his decision to let Kareena go from the film. He recalled wanting to begin the shoot with a song sequence, which Kareena's mother Babita did not agree with and insisted that they shoot other scenes first. Seeing this as an intrusion, Roshan decided to replace Kareena. In an old interview with The Quint, he shared, "I said, ‘This way I cannot work because tomorrow you might say, don’t do this, don’t do that. I think it’s better we part ways because we are good friends.’ So, we parted ways.” Ameesha Patel ultimately bagged the role.
How did Ameesha Patel get on board Kaho Na Pyaar Hai?
In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Ameesha Patel was asked about how Kaho Na Pyaar Hai fell into her lap after Kareena Kapoor walked out of the film. Replying to this, the Gadar 2 actress revealed that Kareena's exit happened just three days before the film was supposed to begin filming. She recalled, “Actually, she (Kareena) didn’t back out. From what Rakesh ji told me, he asked her to leave the film because they were having differences.”
Ameesha also added that Kareena’s exit worried Pinkie Roshan because “the set was ready, and a replacement for Sonia had to be found in three days, and crores of rupees (had been spent) on that set.” She recollected that since it was Hrithik Roshan’s debut film, everyone was worried about it. Ameesha then revealed that Rakesh Roshan saw her at a wedding and announced that he had found his Sonia and hoped she would say yes.
