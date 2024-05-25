Advertisement

Kajol and Prabhu Deva last featured together in Rajiv Menon's 1997 film Minsara Kanavu. Despite their on-screen pairing being well received, the two ceased to feature in any other project since then, that is, up until now. Kajol and Prabhu Deva will reportedly be reviving their on-screen pairing for a keynote Bollywood project in the works.

Kajol and Prabhu Deva to reunite on-screen



As per an exclusive Pinkvilla report, Kajol and Prabhu Deva will soon be reuniting on screen. This comes after a sizeable gap of 27 years with their last release, Minsara Kanavu having released back in 1997. The Bollywood project in question, is set to be helmed by Telugu director Charan Tej Uppalapati. Incidentally, the untitled film will mark Uppalapati's directorial debut in Bollywood. Touted to be a high-budget action-thriller, the film boasts of an ensemble cast comprising on names like Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha Menon, Jisshu Sen Gupta and Aditya Seal among others.

This film will also incidentally, mark the first time that Kajol and Naseeruddin Shah share screen space together in a movie. Adding his name to the star-studded list associated with this film, is music director Harshavardhan Rameshawar who will be composing the tunes for the film. For the unversed, he had last composed the album for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's blockbuster, Animal.

More about Minsara Kanavu



Kajol and Prabhu Deva last appeared together in 1997 film, Minsara Kanavu. The Tamil language film was directed by Rajiv Menon and was felicitated with as many as four National Film Awards - that for Best Music Direction, Best Choreography, Best Female Playback Singer and Best Male Playback Singer.

The premise of the film follows Priya, a convent student who aspires to be a nun someday. Her childhood friend Thomas however, ends up falling in love with her and proceeds to seek help from Deva, known to be able to change women's minds. Deva however, also ends up falling in love with Priya, creating a love triangle. The film can be streamed on Aha.