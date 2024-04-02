×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 10:51 IST

Kajol, Shaitaan Writer Aamil Pen Special Note For Ajay Devgn On His 55th Birthday

Aamil took to his social media handle to praise Ajay Devgn for his acting prowess and recalled how he started off his career with Phool Aur Kaante.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kajol and Ajay Devgn
Kajol and Ajay Devgn | Image:kajol/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Ajay Devgn has turned a year older today, April 2. On the occasion of his 55th birthday, his social media handles have been flooded with well wishes. Notably, 2024 started off on a good note for Ajay Devgn as his film Shaitaan crossed the ₹100 crore mark at the box office globally. Amid the success of the film, the writer of Shaitaan penned a heartfelt note for the Maidaan actor and greeted him on his birthday.

Shaitaan's writer pens special note for Ajay Devgn

Aamil Keeyan Khan took to his social media handle X to praise Ajay Devgn for his acting prowess. He further recalled how Ajay Devgn started off his career with Phool Aur Kaante and wrote, "Happy birthday to the OG of swagger on screen @ajaydevgn. I think that iconic image of you towering over two bikes at the same time as you enter into the frame could have very well been a declaration of the path you were going to take. Standing tall with your feet firmly planted in each genre. They said you wouldn’t work as a star. You gave them Phool aur Kaante. When it was cool for leading men to shout from their terraces about their love, you showed how loud an impact a silent lover could have as Vanraj in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (a name I deliberately chose in Shaitaan as a silent tribute)."

Aamil continued his note by praising Ajay Devgn for giving India its biggest comedy franchise, Golmaal. He further wrote how Ajay hid all of the flamboyance and stardom, as well as Sam's dead body, in Drishyam to play Vijay Salgaonkar. "The 2nd of October has never been the same in India," the writer penned. As Ajay Devgn has several movies in his kitty (Maidaan, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, Singham Again, and Raid 2) this year, Aamil wished him luck and said that 2024 will be his year.

Kajol wishes Ajay Devgn

Kajol also took to her Instagram handle to wish her husband on his birthday.

She penned a heartfelt note that read, "Since I know ur soooooo excited about ur birthday that ur jumping up and down like a kid and clapping ur hands and turning in circles at the thought of your cake 🤪… lemme start the day off by wishing u a very very very happy birthday @ajaydevgn. PS:- if anybody has a video of him doing any of this pls send it to me immediately." 

Advertisement

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 10:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vietnam

Affordable Foreign Trip

a few seconds ago
atishi

Atishi's Big Charge

a few seconds ago
Sensex

Nifty, Sensex slip

3 minutes ago
Kajol and Ajay Devgn

Ajay's Birthday Wishes

4 minutes ago
SpiceJet

SpiceJet to receive Q400

5 minutes ago
Disney AI-powered ads

Disney gains momentum

9 minutes ago
India manufacturing PMI March 2024

factory growth

9 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya interview after match

Hardik Pandya on MI vs RR

14 minutes ago
delhi cm arvind kejriwal

No Reason to Resign

17 minutes ago
Japan's Nikkei rebounds

Nikkei rebounds

18 minutes ago
NLSIU Bengaluru, Top Law College as per IIRF Rankings 2024

Top law colleges in India

18 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

20 minutes ago
Tata Technologies-BMW JV

Tata Technologies

20 minutes ago
Yuan

Yuan hits 4-1/2 month low

22 minutes ago
China stocks

Chinese markets steady

29 minutes ago
Rupee versus Dollar

Rupee inches up

30 minutes ago
Government bonds

Bond yields rise

35 minutes ago
Thumbs Up Egg Cake Viral Video

Thumbs Up Non-Veg Cake

38 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Woman Slams Southwest Airlines On An Overweight Co-passenger, Post Viral

    World13 hours ago

  2. Pakistan: Why Are Students in Karachi Boycotting Coca-Cola?

    World14 hours ago

  3. Has cricket found its Ronaldo or Djokovic in the form of Pandya?

    Sports 16 hours ago

  4. Shaheen FURIOUS with PCB over FAKE 'My duty to back our captain' remark

    Sports 18 hours ago

  5. BCCI calls IPL owners for sudden informal meet in Ahmedabad

    Sports 18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo