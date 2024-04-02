Advertisement

Ajay Devgn has turned a year older today, April 2. On the occasion of his 55th birthday, his social media handles have been flooded with well wishes. Notably, 2024 started off on a good note for Ajay Devgn as his film Shaitaan crossed the ₹100 crore mark at the box office globally. Amid the success of the film, the writer of Shaitaan penned a heartfelt note for the Maidaan actor and greeted him on his birthday.

Shaitaan's writer pens special note for Ajay Devgn

Aamil Keeyan Khan took to his social media handle X to praise Ajay Devgn for his acting prowess. He further recalled how Ajay Devgn started off his career with Phool Aur Kaante and wrote, "Happy birthday to the OG of swagger on screen @ajaydevgn. I think that iconic image of you towering over two bikes at the same time as you enter into the frame could have very well been a declaration of the path you were going to take. Standing tall with your feet firmly planted in each genre. They said you wouldn’t work as a star. You gave them Phool aur Kaante. When it was cool for leading men to shout from their terraces about their love, you showed how loud an impact a silent lover could have as Vanraj in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (a name I deliberately chose in Shaitaan as a silent tribute)."

Happy birthday to the OG of swagger on screen @ajaydevgn . I think that iconic image of you towering over two bikes at the same time as you enter into the frame could have very well been a declaration of the path you were going to take. Standing tall with your feet firmly planted… pic.twitter.com/NiYxvfzLZI — Aamil Keeyan Khan (@AamilKeeyanKhan)

Aamil continued his note by praising Ajay Devgn for giving India its biggest comedy franchise, Golmaal. He further wrote how Ajay hid all of the flamboyance and stardom, as well as Sam's dead body, in Drishyam to play Vijay Salgaonkar. "The 2nd of October has never been the same in India," the writer penned. As Ajay Devgn has several movies in his kitty (Maidaan, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, Singham Again, and Raid 2) this year, Aamil wished him luck and said that 2024 will be his year.

Kajol wishes Ajay Devgn

Kajol also took to her Instagram handle to wish her husband on his birthday.

She penned a heartfelt note that read, "Since I know ur soooooo excited about ur birthday that ur jumping up and down like a kid and clapping ur hands and turning in circles at the thought of your cake 🤪… lemme start the day off by wishing u a very very very happy birthday @ajaydevgn. PS:- if anybody has a video of him doing any of this pls send it to me immediately."