Published 22:11 IST, August 5th 2024

Kajol Turns 50: Kareena Kapoor, Manisha Koirala And Other Celebs Send Wishes To Actress

Kajol celebrated her 50th birthday on August 5, 2024, and received warm wishes from her friends and colleagues in the Bollywood industry. Kareena Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, Sonali Bendre, and Manish Malhotra were among those who took to social media to share heartfelt messages.