sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ UPSC Aspirants Death | Wayanad Landslide | Bangladesh Protests | Israel-Hamas War | Paris Olympics | US Elections |

Published 22:11 IST, August 5th 2024

Kajol Turns 50: Kareena Kapoor, Manisha Koirala And Other Celebs Send Wishes To Actress

Kajol celebrated her 50th birthday on August 5, 2024, and received warm wishes from her friends and colleagues in the Bollywood industry. Kareena Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, Sonali Bendre, and Manish Malhotra were among those who took to social media to share heartfelt messages.

Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Kajol
Kajol | Image: kajol/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

22:11 IST, August 5th 2024