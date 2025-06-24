Kamal Aur Meena Director Siddharth P Malhotra Urges Fans To Avoid 'Conjectures' About Latter's Biopic After Reports Of Casting Kiara Advani Surfaces

War 2 actress Kiara Advani has been making headlines for two reasons lately. First, that she will be embracing motherhood anytime soon, and second, a ripple of reports claiming that she might star in Meena Kumari’s biopic. Yesterday, a report surfaced stating that the film titled Kamal Aur Meena could be her first project after her pregnancy. However, the filmmaker has now reacted to the speculation and urged fans to avoid ‘conjectures’ until an official announcement has been made.

On Tuesday, June 24, director Siddharth P. Malhotra shared a long note on his Instagram story regarding Meena Kumari’s biopic. He wrote, "Would appreciate for the media to avoid conjectures on the casting of 'Kamal aur Meena.' The script has only just been completed, and once we finalise the cast and other details, we will be more than happy to announce it officially. Until then, we request everyone to refrain from speculation until they hear directly from us. #kamalaurmeena."

This statement comes after reports surfaced claiming that the filmmakers had approached Kiara Advani to portray the legendary Meena Kumari in the biopic. According to a source close to the project, the creative team sees Kiara as the perfect fit for the role, which demands both emotional depth and elegance. The script has reportedly been narrated to Kiara, and while she is said to have loved it, she has not yet given her final confirmation.

However, earlier it was reported that the team was still seeking approvals from the legendary star's family. Alongside this, the casting of Kamal Amrohi, the renowned filmmaker and Meena Kumari’s former husband, is also generating excitement.