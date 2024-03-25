×

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 23:19 IST

Kangana Rananut To Contest Lok Sabha 2024 Elections - 6 Times She Spoke About Joining Politics

The news of Kangana taking the political plunge comes months after she hinted at entering electoral politics when she offered prayers at a temple in Gujarat.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut | Image:Kangana Ranaut/Instagram
Kangana Ranaut, who was named as one of 111 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls by the BJP on Sunday, said she is elated to officially join the political party and is looking forward to being a reliable public servant. The news of Kangana taking the political plunge comes months after she hinted at entering electoral politics when she offered prayers at Gujarat's Dwarkadhish temple in November 2023.

Here's a look back at times she spoke about her potential career in politics.

File photo on Kangana Ranaut | Iamge: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

When Kangana expressed her desire to be a 'national servant'

In 2018, the Queen actress said that she was not averse to join politics. “Whenever I decide to take up the path, I will do so with utmost sophistication, dignity and full focus. If I have to be a national servant, I can’t have a family or kids, or an alternate career. A politician should be nothing more than a government servant,” she had said in an interview.

When Kangana spoke about getting offers to enter politics since 2006

Back in August 2020, Kangana admired PM Narendra Modi and said that she has been getting offers to contest elections since the release of her 2006 film Gangster. "This is to set the records straight for everyone who thinks I support Modi ji because I want to join politics, my grandfather has been congress MLA for consecutive 15 years, my family is so popular in politics back home that after Gangster almost every year I got offers. I am obsessed with my work as an artist and never thought about politics so all the trolling that I get for supporting who I want to support as independent thinker need to stop (sic)."

'Don’t have the capacity to start over in a new career'

In 2022, Kangana Ranaut had said she has a keen interest in politics but had no plans to enter it professionally. “I don’t have any plans to enter politics as I’m busy with the shooting of my films. I do have an interest in politics but as an artist only. And I’m a successful artist as I started my career at the age of 16. I have reached the present stage after a lot of struggle. I don’t have the capacity to start over in a new career but I will always make good films keeping in mind my interest in politics,” Kangana said.

'I'm not a political person'

In January 2023, Kangana Ranaut had said she was not a political person. On X (formerly Twitter), she had written, “I am a sensitive and sensible person, not a political person. I was asked to join politics many times, I didn’t."

If Lord Krishna blesses...: Kangana says with Lord Krishna's blessings, she will contest elections

In November 2023, when Kangana was in Gujarat to offer prayers at the famous Dwarkadhish temple of Lord Krishna, she said, “Shri Krishna ki kripa rahi to ladenge (If Lord Krishna blesses, I will fight).” She praised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government for making the consecration of Lord Ram’s idol at Ayodhya possible “after 600 years of struggle”.

Kangana Ranaut on if she has plans to become India’s Prime Minister

At the trailer launch event of Telugu movie Razakar: The Silent Genocide of Hyderabad in February 2024, Kangana was asked if she had any thoughts of becoming the Prime Minister of the country one day. She then joked about playing India’s Prime Minister in her upcoming film, Emergency, inspired by former PM Indira Gandhi. "Nobody will want me as the Prime Minister," she further said at the event.

(With inputs from news agencies)

 

 

 

 

 

Published March 24th, 2024 at 23:19 IST

