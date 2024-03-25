Advertisement

Kangana Ranaut has been fielded as the BJP candidate from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh for Lok Sabha 2024 elections. The national party released its 5th list, consisting of 111 names, on the eve of Holi and actors Kangana and Arun Govil, of Ramayan fame, were fielded from Mandi and Meerut respectively. Kangana also celebrated Holi at her residence in Mandi, surrounded by BJP workers and her family members.

Kangana smeared in colours on Holi

Kangana was smeared in colours as a video of her playing Holi was shared by ANI. BJP workers chanted her name and Jai Shri Ram as colours flew in the air and Holi spirit prevailed.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh | BJP's candidate from Mandi for Lok Sabha elections and actor, Kangana Ranaut celebrates #Holi at her residence in Mandi. pic.twitter.com/RLkABgWB6K — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2024

Kangana opens up about 'starting from scratch' in politics

Talking about her family after her name was announced by the BJP for Lok Sabha 2024 polls, Kangana said that the atmosphere is euphoric at her hometown Mandi. "Everyone in the family is emotional. I have got the opportunity to get the party ticket on the occasion of Holi. I started very young in my acting career and became a high-profile name. At this juncture in my life, I will start from scratch. I will get the support of my family and brothers and sisters. I left home for my studies at a very young age. But now I am coming back to my city. I will surely get the love of my family and the residents of Mandi," she said.

"There is a lot of work to be done in the country. The PM had made the roadmap till 2047. There is scope to work in different parts of the country. We will take stock of what has been done in Mandi. We will see what is pending and what new work can be done. We will discuss everything with the top leadership and put forward an agenda in front of the people," Kangana concluded.