sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Muck in Mollywood | Gujarat Rains | MUDA Scam | Paralympics 2024 | Israel-Hamas | US Elections | #JusticeforAbhaya |

Published 16:24 IST, August 30th 2024

Kangana Ranaut Claims CBFC Is Yet To Clear Emergency For Release Amid Calls For Ban: Can't Scare Us

Emergency Censorship Row: Days ahead of the film's release Kangana Ranaut who is the actor and director, has claimed the movie is not yet greenlit for release.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Kangana Ranaut has directed and is the protagonist in Emergency
Kangana Ranaut has directed and is the protagonist in Emergency | Image: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

16:24 IST, August 30th 2024