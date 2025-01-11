'Kangana Ranaut Did Great Research For Emergency', Says Shreyas Talpade Who Is Essaying Atal Bihari Vajpayee In Movie

The story of "Emergency" is one that needs to be told to those who lived through the dark chapter of Indian history as well as the new generation, says actor Shreyas Talpade, who plays the role of former prime minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee in the movie.

The movie, directed by Kangna Ranaut who also features as former prime minister Indira Gandhi, delves into the 21-months of emergency that lasted from 1975 to 1977.

Talpade, known for starring in films such as "Iqbal, "Dor" and "Golmaal" franchise, said he was born the year Emergency was imposed and he believes it is a crucial part of modern history.

“It is important to tell any generation but I think whoever (generation) has gone through it, who probably were born like me and the new generation, everybody needs to know this chapter of Indian history, what happened and what was done so that we do not repeat those kinds of mistakes ever going forward.

"These stories need to be known to one and all, that this happened and it shouldn't be done. It was not right,” the 48-year-old actor told PTI in an interview.

The political drama, also written and co-produced by Ranaut, is set to be released in theatres on January 17. It was delayed multiple times and courted controversy in September 2024 over its censor certificate and allegations that it misrepresents the Sikh community.

Talpade portrays a younger Vajpayee, one of the leaders imprisoned during the Emergency. During his time in jail, he wrote Kaidi Kavirai Ki Kundalian, a collection of poems.

Playing the role of Vajpayee, who served as the country's PM, first for a term of 13 days in 1996, then for a period of 13 months from 1998 to 1999, followed by a full term from 1999 to 2004, came with a lot of responsibility, said the actor.

“He's one of the most adored leaders across the globe. There's a lot of respect, so I had to be as authentic as I could be. We've tried to do it with utmost honesty and I tried to get as close to him as possible,” the actor said.

He praised Ranaut for coming to his rescue and helping him understand the character.

"The homework she did was quite phenomenal because you go with your own kind of homework and research. Atal ji that we, our generation, have seen is only post the 90s when they came more into the limelight. We then started knowing them or listening to their speeches. What happened before that, not many people are aware of,” he said.

Talpade, also known for movies like “Welcome To Sajjanpur” and "Kaun Pravin Tambe?", said he doesn’t understand the bifurcation of mainstream and parallel cinema.

“Film is a film for me when people like it. A film which makes business, it's a good film and is what people like. I really don't understand this whole debate about mainstream or commercial and parallel cinema,” he added.

“Emergency” also stars Anupam Kher as Jayaprakash Narayan, Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Mahima Choudhary as Pupul Jayakar and the late Satish Kaushik in the role of Jagjivan Ram.