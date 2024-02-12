English
Updated February 12th, 2024 at 19:59 IST

Kangana Ranaut Is Back With Her Tanu Weds Manu Co-star R Madhavan, To Shoot Psychological Thriller

Kangana Ranaut shared posts on her social media handle offering a glimpse of what seems to be a reading session with R Madhavan and the team.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut poses with R Madhavan | Image:Kangana Ranaut/Instagram
Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan are known for their crackling chemistry and for giving hit films Tanu Weds Manu series to Bollywood. Now, the duo are set to reunite on the big screen for an untitled pan-India psychological thriller. Last year in November, the team kick-started the shooting in Chennai.

Now, months later on February 12, Kangana shared posts on her social media handle offering a glimpse of what seems to be a reading session.

Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan are busy with their untitled film

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana shared a selfie with Madhavan and a photo from their reading session. In the first image, Kangana, dressed in a white traditional ensemble, is flashing her million-dollar smile, while Madhavan can be seen in a black T-shirt. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Back with my fav Madhavan for another stunning script."

She captioned the second image as, “With a fabulous team Trident Arts.”

The film will be helmed by the Thalaivii director Vijay.

Published February 12th, 2024 at 19:59 IST

