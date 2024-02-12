Advertisement

Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan are known for their crackling chemistry and for giving hit films Tanu Weds Manu series to Bollywood. Now, the duo are set to reunite on the big screen for an untitled pan-India psychological thriller. Last year in November, the team kick-started the shooting in Chennai.

Now, months later on February 12, Kangana shared posts on her social media handle offering a glimpse of what seems to be a reading session.

Advertisement

Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan are busy with their untitled film

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana shared a selfie with Madhavan and a photo from their reading session. In the first image, Kangana, dressed in a white traditional ensemble, is flashing her million-dollar smile, while Madhavan can be seen in a black T-shirt. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Back with my fav Madhavan for another stunning script."

Advertisement

She captioned the second image as, “With a fabulous team Trident Arts.”

Advertisement

The film will be helmed by the Thalaivii director Vijay.