Updated February 12th, 2024 at 19:59 IST
Kangana Ranaut Is Back With Her Tanu Weds Manu Co-star R Madhavan, To Shoot Psychological Thriller
Kangana Ranaut shared posts on her social media handle offering a glimpse of what seems to be a reading session with R Madhavan and the team.
- Entertainment
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan are known for their crackling chemistry and for giving hit films Tanu Weds Manu series to Bollywood. Now, the duo are set to reunite on the big screen for an untitled pan-India psychological thriller. Last year in November, the team kick-started the shooting in Chennai.
Now, months later on February 12, Kangana shared posts on her social media handle offering a glimpse of what seems to be a reading session.
Advertisement
Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan are busy with their untitled film
Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana shared a selfie with Madhavan and a photo from their reading session. In the first image, Kangana, dressed in a white traditional ensemble, is flashing her million-dollar smile, while Madhavan can be seen in a black T-shirt. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Back with my fav Madhavan for another stunning script."
Advertisement
She captioned the second image as, “With a fabulous team Trident Arts.”
Advertisement
The film will be helmed by the Thalaivii director Vijay.
Advertisement
Published February 12th, 2024 at 19:59 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.