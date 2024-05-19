Advertisement

Amid Lok Sabha elections, Kangana Ranaut had postponed her film titled Emergency, which was based on the life of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. In an interview with ANI, Kangana opened up about her upcoming projects and said that she is committed to these films. For the unversed, the actress is contesting from the Mandi constituency.

Kangana Ranaut opens up about her upcoming projects

During the interview, Kangana opened up about her upcoming films and said, "I have several films in the pipeline, including 'Emergency', 'Sita: The Incarnation' (a trilogy), 'Noti Binodini,' and a thriller with Madhavan. I am committed to completing these projects."

Kangana Ranaut about her upcoming Bollywood projects :



"I have several films in the pipeline, including 'Emergency', 'Sita: The Incarnation' (a trilogy), 'Noti Binodini,' and a thriller with Madhavan. I am committed to completing these projects."#KanganaRanaut #Emergency… pic.twitter.com/tWAOfRUQvC — Rahul Chauhan (@RahulCh9290)

Why did Kangana Ranaut postpone Emergency?

The official Instagram page of Manikarnika Films Production shared a post announcing the postponement. The makers expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support for Ranaut and shared actress' commitment towards the nation is the reason behind postponing the movie. The note reads, "As she prioritises her duty to the nation and her commitment to serve the country, the release date of our much-awaited film Emergency has been postponed.

Advertisement

Kangana's post | Image: Instagram

They concluded by assuring the fans that they would soon announce the new release date. "We promise to update you soon with a new release date. Thank you for your continued support. #EmergencyComingSoon (sic)," read the note. The actress joined the BJP in March and since then has been busy campaigning for the party. The actress is contesting from the Mandi constituency.

Advertisement

This is not the first time the Emergency has been postponed. Initially, the movie was supposed to release last year, but the makers postponed it to May 2024 and then June 14. The film also features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman and Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles.