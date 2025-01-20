Kangana Ranaut 'Pained' Over Emergency Ban In Punjab Amid Movie's Lukewarm Box Office Reception: My Films Work The Best There

Kangana Ranaut took to her social media to send a message to her fans and well-wishers following the release of her film Emergency. The actress shared a message expressing gratitude for the fans for the positive reviews of the film. In the same message, she also expressed remorse for the movie being banned in Punjab.

Kangana Ranaut reacts to ban on Emergency in Punjab

In a video message on January 20, Kangana Ranaut shared that she was ‘speechless’ to the response of Emergency. The actress then added that the film not releasing in Punjab has caused her pain. She also noted that it was commonly known in the industry that her films work the best in the state. She shared, "I want to express my gratitude to everyone from Zee Studios. You guys have given so much love to our film Emergency. We are speechless. However, I am slightly upset and pained about my film's state in Punjab. There was a time when people used to say my films used to work the best there. Now, my film is not even releasing in the state. And I have come to know that some of them are even against it in parts of Britain and Canada, and people are being attacked there. A few people are responsible for spreading this kind of hatred. But, we are the ones getting burnt."

She added, “The kind of love I bear in my heart for India is best exemplified through Emergency. You only decide after watching -- Is the movie bringing us together, or tearing us apart? That is all I have to say at the moment. Jai Hind." For the unversed, Emergency is a political drama that narrates the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi from 1975 to 1977. The release of the film was banned in Punjab after several Sikh religious bodies claimed that the movie shows the community in a negative light.

Emergency shows slow growth at the box office

The Kangana Ranaut movie opened at a decent ₹ 2.5 crore in India. Despite a non-working day on Saturday, the movie failed to register a massive jump. Emergency raked in ₹ 3.6 Cr as per Sacnilk. On day 3 of release, which was the first Sunday, the political drama collected ₹4.35 crore.

Official poster of Emergency | Image: X