Updated February 6th, 2024 at 08:31 IST

Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Wish Of Working With Her: Your Films Will Flop...

Sandeep Reddy Vanga recently expressed his admiration for Kangana Ranaut's performance in Queen, saying he would be thrilled to cast her in his movies.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Kangana Ranaut
Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Kangana Ranaut | Image:Instagram
Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, made its theatrical debut in December last year. While the film made a successful splash at the box office, it also drew criticism for glorifying misogyny and violence. One of those critics was the Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. 

While reacting to it, Vanga said as he genuinely enjoys her performances, he is not offended by her critical remark. The director expressed his admiration for her performance in Queen and beyond, saying he would be thrilled to cast Kangana Ranaut in any part of his movie. However, Kangana doesn’t seem pleased with his confession. 

Kangana Ranaut is not interested in working with Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Taking to her X handle, Kangana shared the clip featuring Vanga as he expressed his wish to work with the actress. He can be heard saying, “If I feel she will fit into it, I will go and narrate the story. I genuinely liked her performance in Queen and so many other films."

Kangana replied with a remark of her own, the actress wrote in Hindi that can be loosely translated to, “Review and criticism are not the same, every kind of art should be reviewed and discussed, it is a normal thing. The way Sandeep ji showed respect towards me by smiling at my review, it can be said that he not only makes manly films, his attitude is also manly, thank you sir."

 

She continued to say that if she ever worked with him the film would be a flop as she would turn his alpha male heroes into feminists. “Please don't ever give me any role otherwise your alpha male heroes will become feminist and then your films will also be beaten, you make blockbusters, the film industry needs you,” added Kangana. 

Controversies surrounding Animal

Animal, released on December 1, 2023, starring Anil Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri, achieved substantial success, grossing over INR 900 crores globally on a 100 crore budget. 

The film, currently streaming on Netflix, has stirred controversy due to its violent scenes and portrayal of misogynistic leads, adding another layer to the ongoing dialogue surrounding Sandeep Reddy Vanga's filmmaking choices. 

Published February 6th, 2024 at 08:31 IST

