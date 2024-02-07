Advertisement

BREAKING: Kangana Ranaut announced the release date of her much-awaited upcoming film titled Emergency. The actress will be play former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on screen in Emergency. Along with the release date of the film, Kangana dropped the new poster featuring her as Indira Gandhi.

Kangana Ranaut recently took to her social media handles to announce the release date of Emergency, along with a new poster. Emergency will release in theatres on June 14, 2024. Sharing the new poster, she captioned, “Unlock the story behind India’s darkest hour. Announcing #Emergency on 14th June,2024. Witness history come alive as the most feared & fiercest Prime Minister #IndiraGandhi thunders into cinemas 🔥 #Emergency in cinemas on 14th June,2024.”

In the new poster, Kangana Ranaut features as former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi. She could be seen glancing at the camera with an intense look with the backdrop showing newpaper headlines. The newpaper headlines in the backdrop read, “Emergency declared,” “Emergency proclaimed,”and much more. For the unversed, Emergency will mark Kangana Ranaut's solo directorial debut.

A still from Emergency | Image: X

The movie will also feature Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Doman, and Shreyas Talpade. The movie will also feature late Satish Kaushik in a prominent role. Meanwhile, Emergency is written by Ritesh Shah, well known for his work in Dhakaad. Kangana Ranaut starrer Emergency was announced back in 2021, however, the film faced multiple delays.

How many times has the release date of Emergency got postponed?

Kangana Ranaut starrer Emergency was earlier scheduled to release back in October 2023. However, it got delayed and the film was scheduled to hit the big screens on November 24, 2023. Nevertheless, the film again got delayed and Kangana Ranaut announced that her film will release in 2024.

