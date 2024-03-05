Advertisement

Ambani family hosted a pre-wedding bash for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat from March 1 to March 3. From international pop star Rihanna to bigwigs of Bollywood, everyone took part in the festivities and performed for the billionaire family. Interestingly, Kangana Ranaut was absent from the event and now seemed to be taking a dig at other celebrities for performing at the Ambani bash.

Kangana Ranaut compares herself to Lata Mangeshkar

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kangana shared a news article referring to Lata Mangeshkar and how she never attended weddings for money, even when millions of dollars were offered to her. Comparing herself to the legendary singer, the actress said she and Lata ji “are only two people who have massive hit songs.”

Her full note read, “I have been through worse financial setbacks, but Lata ji and I are only two people who have massive hit songs (fashion ka jalwa, ghani baawli ho gayi, London thumkda, Sadi galli, Vijay bhawa etc.) to our credit. But no matter how many temptations I got I never danced at the weddings, many super hit item songs were also offered to me, soon I avoided award shows also. It takes strong character and dignity to say no to fame and money, in the world of short cuts young generation needs to understand only wealth one can acquire is the wealth of integrity."

About Anant and Radhika's grand pre-wedding bash

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities were a star-studded affair filled with memorable moments. The three-day event featured performances by well-known artists with a touch of glitz and glamour. The grand Ambani bash in Jamnagar generated several viral moments.

From Mark Zuckerberg playing with animals in Vantara to Diljit Dosanjh learning Gujarati. The three-day celebration was nothing short of unforgettable for the A-listers from all walks of life. Several celebrities including Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and others were in attendance at the event.