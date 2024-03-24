Updated March 24th, 2024 at 22:31 IST
Kangana Ranaut To Contest Lok Sabha 2024 Elections From Mandi On BJP Ticket, Says 'I Feel Honoured'
Kangana Ranaut will be contesting Lok Sabha 2024 elections on Bharatiya Janata Party ticket from her "birth place" Mandi in Himachal Pradesh.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Advertisement
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released its fifth list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections and actor Kangana Ranaut has been fielded from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, a stronghold of Congress.
Kangana reacted to the news on social media writing, “My beloved Bharat and Bhartiya Janta’s own party, Bharatiya Janta party ( BJP) has always had my unconditional support, today the national leadership of BJP has announced me as their Loksabha candidate from my birth place Himachal Pradesh, Mandi (constituency) I abide by the high command’s decision on contesting Loksabha polls. I feel honoured and elated to officially join the party. I look forward to be a worthy karyakarta and a reliable public servant (sic).”
Advertisement
Kangana makes it to BJP's 5th List for Lok Sabha 2024 polls
The BJP on Sunday named 111 more candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, dropping Union ministers Ashwini Kumar Choubey and V K Singh, besides MP Varun Gandhi, while fielding actors Kangana Ranaut and Arun Govil. Kangana will be contesting from her birth place Mandi in Himachal Pradesh while Arun, who played Lord Ram in popular TV serial Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, has been fielded by the BJP from the Meerut Lok Sabha seat.
Advertisement
According to BJP's 5th list for Lok Sabha 20204 polls, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan will contest from Sambalpur and the party's spokesperson Sambit Patra will try his luck from Puri once again after losing out in a close contest in 2019. The party fielded Maneka Gandhi from Sultanpur, while Uttar Pradesh minister Jitin Prasada has replaced Varun Gandhi in Pilibhit. Sita Soren will fight from Dumka (Jharkhand). The party has dropped ex-Union minister Anant Kumar Hegde from Uttara Kannada constituency.
(With PTI inputs)
Advertisement
Published March 24th, 2024 at 21:56 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Tips To Maintain A Jade PlantWeb Stories11 hours ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.