The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released its fifth list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections and actor Kangana Ranaut has been fielded from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, a stronghold of Congress.

Kangana reacted to the news on social media writing, “My beloved Bharat and Bhartiya Janta’s own party, Bharatiya Janta party ( BJP) has always had my unconditional support, today the national leadership of BJP has announced me as their Loksabha candidate from my birth place Himachal Pradesh, Mandi (constituency) I abide by the high command’s decision on contesting Loksabha polls. I feel honoured and elated to officially join the party. I look forward to be a worthy karyakarta and a reliable public servant (sic).”

A snapshot from Kangana Ranaut's X handle

Kangana makes it to BJP's 5th List for Lok Sabha 2024 polls

The BJP on Sunday named 111 more candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, dropping Union ministers Ashwini Kumar Choubey and V K Singh, besides MP Varun Gandhi, while fielding actors Kangana Ranaut and Arun Govil. Kangana will be contesting from her birth place Mandi in Himachal Pradesh while Arun, who played Lord Ram in popular TV serial Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, has been fielded by the BJP from the Meerut Lok Sabha seat.

File photos of Kangana Ranaut (L) and Arun Govil | Image: Instagram



According to BJP's 5th list for Lok Sabha 20204 polls, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan will contest from Sambalpur and the party's spokesperson Sambit Patra will try his luck from Puri once again after losing out in a close contest in 2019. The party fielded Maneka Gandhi from Sultanpur, while Uttar Pradesh minister Jitin Prasada has replaced Varun Gandhi in Pilibhit. Sita Soren will fight from Dumka (Jharkhand). The party has dropped ex-Union minister Anant Kumar Hegde from Uttara Kannada constituency.

(With PTI inputs)

