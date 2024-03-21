×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 11:19 IST

Kangana Ranaut Wishes Sadhguru A Speedy Recovery, Says 'He Better Be Fine Or Sun Won't Rise...'

Sadhguru recently underwent a brain surgery after complaining of severe headache for the last few weeks.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut with Sadhguru | Image:Kangana Ranaut/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev underwent brain surgery after suffering 'life-threatening' bleeding in the skull. He is stable and recovering, as per a statement shared by Apollo Hospitals in Delhi on Wednesday. His well-wishers from across the world are sending him wishes to get well soon and among all is Kangana Ranaut. The actress took to her social media handle to pen an emotional note saying that it had never occurred to her earlier that "he is bones, flesh just like us".

 

(Kangana with Sadhguru | Image: Instagram)
(Kangana with Sadhguru | Image: Instagram)

 

I felt God has collapsed: Kangana Ranaut

Taking to her official X handle, Kangana penned a note expressing her disbelief that Sadhguru was one of us when she saw him lying on the ICU bed. She started her note by writing, "Today when I saw Sadhguru ji lay on ICU bed I was suddenly hit by the mortal nature of his existence, before this it never occurred to me that he is bones, blood, flesh just like us."

"I felt God has collapsed, I felt earth has shifted, sky has abandoned me, I feel my head spinning, I can’t make sense of this reality and choose not to believe this but then suddenly I break down, today millions of people ( devotees) share my grief, I want to share my pain with you all, I am not able to contain it," she continued.

Advertisement

The actress concluded her note wishing him a speedy recovery, "He better be fine or sun won’t rise, earth won’t move. This moment hangs lifeless and still."

 

 

Earlier, she re-shared a video Sadhguru had dropped on his X handle, updating his followers about his health. The actress wrote that she was numb when she got to know about Sadhguru's surgery and recalled how he hosted a "massive Shivratri event" at Isha Foundation and even attended the summit.

 

 

Sadhguru's health update

The spiritual leader underwent an emergency brain surgery on Sunday at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals. "The surgery was carried out on March 17 to remove bleeding in the skull. Sadhguru was weaned off the ventilator post-surgery," a statement from Indraprastha Apollo Hospital said, adding he has shown "steady progress" and his "vital parameters have improved," read the statement shared by hospital.

Advertisement

The 66-year-old spiritual guru is the founder of the Isha Foundation and has launched campaigns such as 'Save Soil' and 'Rally for Rivers' for environment conservation.

Advertisement

Published March 21st, 2024 at 11:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Budaun Double Murder: Accused Visited Victim's House Seeking Money For His Wife's Delivery

Javed Arrested by Police

a few seconds ago
Reliance Industries in focus

India's new energy vision

3 minutes ago
The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls, the world’s biggest election exercise, will kick off on April 19 with the counting of votes set to take place on June 4

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

3 minutes ago
Budaun Double Murder case

Autopsy in Budaun Case

7 minutes ago
IPL Franchise Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians' best XI

9 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

Kohli versus MS Dhoni

13 minutes ago
Reddit IPO valuation

Reddit prices IPO at $34

13 minutes ago
AI

AI hype will be hard

14 minutes ago
'Not Joining Congress': Sadananda Gowda Retires From Electoral Politics, Says 'Will Work for BJP'

Gowda Retires

15 minutes ago
Supreme Court pulls up Patanjali for misleading ads

Patanjali's Court Apology

15 minutes ago
Sergio Perez

Pérez downplays rumours

15 minutes ago
Fire in Thane's Dombivili

Fire in Dombivili

16 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Emotional Note

20 minutes ago
Platinum Industries IPO

Krystal Integrated

20 minutes ago
David Warner and Babar Azam

Warner, Babar snubbed!

22 minutes ago
Kejriwal more dangerous than stifling air: BJP slams AAP as Delhi's air quality plunges

Adv Bhatia Manhandled

25 minutes ago
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Govt Notice IVF

28 minutes ago
Pataal Lok

Srikant Meets Haathi Ram

29 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Assam STF Nabs Top ISIS Terrorists During Search Operation Along IB Area

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Centre Notifies Fact Check Unit Under PIB To Monitor Online Content

    India News15 hours ago

  3. Delhi HC Issues Summons to TMC Leader Mahua Moitra in Defamation Case

    India News16 hours ago

  4. Delhi Woman Sweeping Outside Her House Rammed by Car, Dies

    India News16 hours ago

  5. Chhattisgarh: 13 Students Injured After School Roof Gets Ripped Off

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo