Advertisement

Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev underwent brain surgery after suffering 'life-threatening' bleeding in the skull. He is stable and recovering, as per a statement shared by Apollo Hospitals in Delhi on Wednesday. His well-wishers from across the world are sending him wishes to get well soon and among all is Kangana Ranaut. The actress took to her social media handle to pen an emotional note saying that it had never occurred to her earlier that "he is bones, flesh just like us".

(Kangana with Sadhguru | Image: Instagram)

(Kangana with Sadhguru | Image: Instagram)

I felt God has collapsed: Kangana Ranaut

Taking to her official X handle, Kangana penned a note expressing her disbelief that Sadhguru was one of us when she saw him lying on the ICU bed. She started her note by writing, "Today when I saw Sadhguru ji lay on ICU bed I was suddenly hit by the mortal nature of his existence, before this it never occurred to me that he is bones, blood, flesh just like us."

"I felt God has collapsed, I felt earth has shifted, sky has abandoned me, I feel my head spinning, I can’t make sense of this reality and choose not to believe this but then suddenly I break down, today millions of people ( devotees) share my grief, I want to share my pain with you all, I am not able to contain it," she continued.

Advertisement

The actress concluded her note wishing him a speedy recovery, "He better be fine or sun won’t rise, earth won’t move. This moment hangs lifeless and still."

Today when I saw Sadhguru ji lay on ICU bed I was suddenly hit by the mortal nature of his existence, before this it never occurred to me that he is bones, blood, flesh just like us. I felt God has collapsed, I felt earth has shifted, sky has abandoned me, I feel my head… — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 20, 2024

Earlier, she re-shared a video Sadhguru had dropped on his X handle, updating his followers about his health. The actress wrote that she was numb when she got to know about Sadhguru's surgery and recalled how he hosted a "massive Shivratri event" at Isha Foundation and even attended the summit.

I am numb since I got to know about it from Radhe, Sadguru ji not only hosted massive Shivratri event in that excruciating pain but also refused to skip any meeting or summit… Get well soon, we are nothing without you @SadhguruJV #Sadhguru https://t.co/1JEyLvVNvK — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 20, 2024

Sadhguru's health update

The spiritual leader underwent an emergency brain surgery on Sunday at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals. "The surgery was carried out on March 17 to remove bleeding in the skull. Sadhguru was weaned off the ventilator post-surgery," a statement from Indraprastha Apollo Hospital said, adding he has shown "steady progress" and his "vital parameters have improved," read the statement shared by hospital.

Advertisement

The 66-year-old spiritual guru is the founder of the Isha Foundation and has launched campaigns such as 'Save Soil' and 'Rally for Rivers' for environment conservation.