Akshay Kumar, who is gearing up for the release of his film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, also starring Tiger Shroff is said to have joined the cast of the Telugu mythological drama Kannappa. The big budget film stars Vishnu Manchu, Prabhas and Mohanlal in the lead roles.

Akshay Kumar to make his Telugu debut

On April 8, film industry tracker Ramesh Bala took to his X handle to make the announcement. He shared a poster of Kannappa alongside a photo of actor Akshay Kumar and wrote, "Bollywood Superstar @akshaykumar joins the cast of Prestigious Pan-India Biggie - Actor @iVishnuManchu's Big Budget movie #Kannappa. After #Prabhas, @Mohanlal, @PDdancing and @realsarathkumar - @akshaykumar is one more grand addition to the movie's cast..."

This will mark Akshay Kumar's Telugu film debut. Previously, Akshay Kumar ha starred in the Kannada film Vishnu Vijaya and the Tamil film 2.0.

What do we know about Kannappa?

The film is a fantasy drama based on mythology, about the titular devotee of Lord Shiva. Featuring actors like Mohan Babu, Mohanlal, Prabhas, Prabhu Deva, Sarath Kumar and Brahmanandam, team Kannappa shot its second schedule in New Zealand with over 600 international crew members.

In an interview with IANS, Vishnu Manchu said, "Kannappa' has been an incredible journey filled with dedication and passion. It goes beyond being a film. 'Kannappa' delves into the profound exploration of a warrior's soul. I'm thrilled to reveal the magic that has unfolded as we bring this film to life. Choosing to showcase the first look on Mahashivratri feels like the blessings of lord Shiva are guiding us."

The film is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and is expected to hit the theatres in 2025.

