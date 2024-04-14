Advertisement

Actors Kapil Sharma and Huma Qureshi, who were summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Mahadev betting app scam, have sought time from the agency to appear before it for questioning. The federal probe agency has also summoned Ranbir Kapoor for questioning on October 6 at its regional office in Raipur, Chattisgarh. He is understood to have sought about two weeks to appear.

3 things you need to know

Mahadev online book betting application is an umbrella syndicate arranging online platforms for enabling illegal betting websites.

ED will record their statement under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Reportedly, around 100 influencers and celebs are under ED's radar in the multi-crore scam.

Kapil Sharma and Huma Qureshi seek extension from ED

The Enforcement Directorate had summoned comedian Kapil Sharma, actors Huma Qureshi and Hina Khan for questioning on different dates in connection with its money laundering probe linked to the Mahadev betting app case, officials said on Thursday. Kapil and Huma have now sought more time from the agency to appear before it.

The federal probe agency had already summoned Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor for questioning on October 6 at its regional office in Raipur. He is understood to have sought about two weeks to appear. All actors summoned by the ED have been asked to appear at the Raipur office of the agency on different dates, the officials said.

More about Mahadev betting app scam

The Enforcement Directorate will record the statements of the actors under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and try to understand the mode and flow of payment allegedly done to them by the app promoters, Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal.

The actors under ED's radar are understood to have promoted the Mahadev app and some had entertained guests at a wedding of a promoter of the app (application) that was held in Dubai in February 2023.

The ED investigation has shown that the Mahadev Online Book App is run from a central head office in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), officials said. It operates by franchising "Panel/Branches" to their known associates on a 70-30 profit ratio, the agency had said. Large-scale hawala operations are done to siphon off the proceeds of betting to offshore accounts, it had said.

A huge expenditure in cash has also been incurred in India for advertising betting websites to attract new users and franchise (panel) seekers, it had said. Reportedly, over 100 betting sites are under ED's radar.

The company promoters hail from Bhilai in Chhattisgarh and the Mahadev online book betting application is an umbrella syndicate arranging online platforms for enabling illegal betting websites.

(With PTI inputs)