×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated October 6th, 2023 at 13:22 IST

Kapil Sharma, Huma Qureshi seek time to appear before ED in Mahadev online betting scam

ED has issued summons to Kapil Sharma, Huma Qureshi, Shraddha Kapoor and Hina Khan in the Mahadev betting app scam.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma- Huma Qureshi | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Actors Kapil Sharma and Huma Qureshi, who were summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Mahadev betting app scam, have sought time from the agency to appear before it for questioning. The federal probe agency has also summoned Ranbir Kapoor for questioning on October 6 at its regional office in Raipur, Chattisgarh. He is understood to have sought about two weeks to appear.

3 things you need to know 

  • Mahadev online book betting application is an umbrella syndicate arranging online platforms for enabling illegal betting websites. 
  • ED will record their statement under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
  • Reportedly, around 100 influencers and celebs are under ED's radar in the multi-crore scam.

Kapil Sharma and Huma Qureshi seek extension from ED

The Enforcement Directorate had summoned comedian Kapil Sharma, actors Huma Qureshi and Hina Khan for questioning on different dates in connection with its money laundering probe linked to the Mahadev betting app case, officials said on Thursday. Kapil and Huma have now sought more time from the agency to appear before it.

The federal probe agency had already summoned Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor for questioning on October 6 at its regional office in Raipur. He is understood to have sought about two weeks to appear. All actors summoned by the ED have been asked to appear at the Raipur office of the agency on different dates, the officials said.

More about Mahadev betting app scam

The Enforcement Directorate will record the statements of the actors under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and try to understand the mode and flow of payment allegedly done to them by the app promoters, Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal.

The actors under ED's radar are understood to have promoted the Mahadev app and some had entertained guests at a wedding of a promoter of the app (application) that was held in Dubai in February 2023. 

The ED investigation has shown that the Mahadev Online Book App is run from a central head office in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), officials said. It operates by franchising "Panel/Branches" to their known associates on a 70-30 profit ratio, the agency had said. Large-scale hawala operations are done to siphon off the proceeds of betting to offshore accounts, it had said.

A huge expenditure in cash has also been incurred in India for advertising betting websites to attract new users and franchise (panel) seekers, it had said. Reportedly, over 100 betting sites are under ED's radar.

The company promoters hail from Bhilai in Chhattisgarh and the Mahadev online book betting application is an umbrella syndicate arranging online platforms for enabling illegal betting websites.

(With PTI inputs) 

 

Advertisement

Published October 6th, 2023 at 12:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Iran launches drones at Israel

Iran-Israel War

an hour ago
Lost Your Voter ID Card? No Worries, Here's How to Get a Duplicate Online

Voters With Dual Identity

an hour ago
Arrest

Maulana Rapes Minor

2 hours ago
MS Dhoni

Dhoni touches World Cup

2 hours ago
IPL Franchise Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2024: Points Table

2 hours ago
greater noida murder

VHP Leader Shot Dead

2 hours ago
Stephen Fleming on Gaikwad

Fleming on Gaikwad

2 hours ago
Mohammedan Sporting Club

Sporting end with loss

3 hours ago
Asian Wrestling Championship

Radhika gets silver

3 hours ago
sanju samson explains reason of rajasthan royals defeat against gujarat titans

Samson's comments

3 hours ago
Parthib Gogoi always wanted to play for NorthEast United FC.

United FC end campaign

3 hours ago
PBKS vs RR

IPL 2024: Standouts

3 hours ago
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Jaishankar-Cameron Talk

4 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh concert

Diljit Concert In Mumbai

4 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Dating Footballer

4 hours ago
Rohit Sharma

Rohit turns driver

4 hours ago
Father shoots his child in Sonipat

Man Shoots His Child

4 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid On Deva

4 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 17 Indians Among Crew of Ship Seized by Iran Near UAE: Reports

    World8 hours ago

  2. At Least 22 Delhi Bound Flights Diverted Amid Heavy Rains in Delhi-NCR

    India News9 hours ago

  3. What does Lasith Malinga think of Arjun Tendulkar's special skill?

    Sports 10 hours ago

  4. Michael Vaughan pinpoints Team India's major problem in cricket

    Sports 11 hours ago

  5. IAS Officer's Son Playing At Her Desk, Netizens React to the Viral Video

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo