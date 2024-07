Published 00:18 IST, July 14th 2024

Kapoor Sisters' Date Night At Anant's Shubh Aashirwad Ceremony, Khushi Makes It Official With Vedang

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor posed together with Shikhar Pahariya and Vedang Raina for the cameras at Anant-Radhika's Shubh Aashirwad on July 13.