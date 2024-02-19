Advertisement

After the immense success of Gadar 2 last year, Sunny Deol is now all set to star in Rajkumar Santoshi’s Lahore 1947. The audience has been interested in the project ever since it was announced that Sunny Deol,, Aamir Khan, and Preity Zinta would be joining forces for the first time in this movie. Now, in recent developments, a post by Sunny's older son Karan Deol has increased anticipation about his particiption in Lahore 1947.

Karan Deol teases Lahore 1947 role

Given that his father plays a major role in the movie, there have been rumors regarding Karan's casting in the upcoming entertainer. It was recently made public that 37 auditions were held by director Rajkumar Santoshi in order to choose a young male actor to play a part in the film. As per Pinkilla, Karan also took part in the audition for the role of Sunny's son in the movie.

Adding fuel to the speculation was his post that he shared on his Instagram handle on Sunday, February 18. The actor revealed a significant clue that suggests he was cast in Lahore 1947. Karan uploaded a photo of himself reading a movie script with the caption, "Getting into the character #staytuned." As there is no other film announcement made by the actor, fans were quick to point out that he is prepping for the Sunny Deol starrer.

What do we know about Lahore 1947?

Talking about Lahore 1947, Aamir Khan will take over the charge as producer under Aamir Khan Productions, while director Rajkumar Santoshi will helm the project. Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta will be leading the film as the main actors.

The details of the plot of the movie have been kept under wraps. The film will feature music by A R Rahman and lyrics by Javed Akhtar with Santosh Sivan attached as director of photography.