Updated February 14th, 2024 at 15:06 IST

Karan Deol Wishes Wife Drisha Acharya On Their 1st Valentine’s After Marriage

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya are celebrating their first Valentine's after the wedding. On the occasion, the actor shared a series of photos with his wife.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Karan Deol
Karan Deol | Image:Karan Deol/Instagram
Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya are celebrating their first Valentine’s Day post-marriage. On the occasion, Karan took to his Instagram account to share a picture twinning in white with his wife. He shared a series of romantic photos with a love-filled caption. 

Karan Deol-Drisha Acharaya twin in white in Valentine's special post 

Karan Deol took to his Instagram account on February 14 to share a photo with his wife Drisha Acharya. He shared a series of mushy photos on the occasion of their first Valentine’s Day as husband and wife. The actor shared a series of photos one of which the couple was seen twinning in white. 

In the next photo, presumably taken on Christmas, the couple can be seen posing candidly for a selfie. In the next photo, the couple can be seen posing together while on vacation. In the caption, Karan wrote, “To my love and light ♥️”. Karan’s uncle and Animal actor Bobby Deol took to the comment section to drop heart emojis on the photo. 

About Karan Deol- Drisha Acharaya’s relationship  

Karan and Drisha shared a quiet courtship period spanning 6 years and kept their relationship hidden away from the public eye. Even as news of Karan's engagement broke, there was no clarity for a while on who the mystery woman in his life was. The two hosted their wedding festivities in the latter half of June with several big names from Bollywood in attendance. The two officially tied the knot on June 18. A reception was thrown by the Deol family on the same day. 

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya's star-studded wedding festivities culminated on June 18. They tied the knot surrounded by their friends, families and well-wishers. The newly married pair had their honeymoon in a scenic location. Deol shared several snippets from his trip on his social media account.

Published February 14th, 2024 at 15:06 IST

